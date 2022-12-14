Google Launches New Google Search Status Dashboard





Google has launched a new status dashboard. This dashboard is for Google searches on status.search.google.com.

Google search status dashboard. The Google Search Status Dashboard shows you if there are any outages or issues with Google Search. Specifically, Google checks to see if there are problems with crawling, indexing, or serving in Google Search.

Google writes: “Towards 2023, we want to bring in another tool to help the public understand the current state of the systems that affect search crawling, indexing, and serving.”

The problem is rare. “System disruptions are very rare, but we want to maintain transparency when they do occur,” Google said. Yes, Google Search has reported indexing, crawling, and search issues over the years. But now Google, like Google Ads and many other products, has a way to report it within the Google Status Dashboard system.

what is it like Here’s a screenshot of this dashboard:

How to use. Google explains: A pervasive problem means that there is a systemic problem with the search system that affects a large number of sites or search users. Usually this kind of problem is very visible from the outside, and under the hood he SRE’s monitoring and alerting mechanisms work behind the scenes to flag problems. “

“Once we confirm with the SRE that there is a broader ongoing issue in our search, we aim to post an incident on our dashboard within an hour and continuously update the incident within 12 hours. Traditional Automation Unlike our publicized dashboards, our global staff reports these updates.The incident start time is typically when we are able to confirm the problem,” Google added.

why you care. In rare cases, you may experience Google Search issues with indexing, crawling, or searching, and should contact Google to verify the issue. Google now posts these confirmations on its dashboard, like many other products and services.

About the author

Barry Schwartz is a contributing editor for Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns his RustyBrick, his New York-based web consulting firm. He also runs the Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on highly advanced He SEM topics. You can follow Barry on his Twitter.

