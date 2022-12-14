Gale App Allows Nurses to Work When and Where They Want: Company Opens New Headquarters in Tampa





TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With more than 1 million nurses needed by 2030 to meet growing demand for care nationwide, Tampa-based A company with awe

Gale Healthcare Solutions opens a new innovative campus and headquarters in Tampa next to St. Josephs Hospital at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The company aims to revolutionize the nursing industry by allowing nurses to choose when and where they work.

The Gale app allows nurses to see open shifts at medical facilities and fill those jobs in real time. Nurses are also paid on the same day, minutes after they finish their work. Gale is a pioneer and continues to lead the staffing industry.

The nursing industry is in crisis as the US population ages and needs more care. But Gales president and founder Tony Braswell says our technology can solve this problem. By connecting nurses and medical facilities, Gail instantly closes care gaps and puts nurses in control of their own lives. Not only that, but it’s creating good jobs in Tampa Bay as it develops technology focused on solving the nurse shortage and bringing quick wages to more workers in health care and other sectors. rice field.

Gales’ technology comes at a critical time as more nurses retire or quit after nearly three stressful years of COVID. In Nurse.org’s 2022 State of Nursing Survey, 80% of nurses said their unit was understaffed, and her 87% of nurses said they felt burned out in the past year.

Technology can solve our most difficult problems. Craig Richard, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, said the company born in Tampa Bay is proud to promote Tampa as a hub of health tech innovation across the country.

Attracting the next generation of nurses is essential to addressing the current nursing shortage. New technology that provides schedule flexibility to nurses will help recruit students and expand this important workforce pipeline, says the president of Hillsborough Community College, which recently expanded its nursing education program. said Dr. Ken Atwater.

Gail’s growth

What started as a small team in Tampa Bay managing a few dozen nurses in 2016 has grown to a team of over 500 professionals managing the technical, operational and business development of a nationwide business. .

Gale currently has more than 55,000 clinicians and thousands of healthcare providers using its platform in 40 states. Last year, Gale completed his $60 million investment, adding top tech talent by adding Google veteran Kan Kotecha as Chief Technology Officer and Tulsi Dharmarajan as Chief Product Officer, as well as clinical We have doubled the size of our workforce and expanded our services to include travel. Nurses and permanent placements. The company also licenses its software to other healthcare companies.

Featured on the Inc. 5,000 list of America’s fastest growing companies, Gale also ranks as a top health tech company in Tampa Bay, wins merit awards for global health care tech, and is a leader in the staffing industry. Ranked among the top 10 fastest growing staffing agencies in the United States. Analyst.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005709/en/Gale-App-Lets-Nurses-Work-When-and-Where-They-Want-Company-Opens-New-Headquarters-in-Tampa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos