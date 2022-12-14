Introducing the Google Search Status Dashboard | Google Search Central Blog | Google Developers





Heading into 2023, we want to introduce another tool to help the public understand the current state of the systems that affect search: crawling, indexing, serving. System disruptions are extremely rare, but we want to be transparent when they do occur. To date, Google has worked with a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) to externalize these disruptions on his Twitter account on Google Search Central. Today, we are introducing the Google Search Status Dashboard to let you know the status of your upcoming searches.

Over the past few years, we have worked with SREs to improve how information about major incidents is generally accessible and useful. The goal was to make reporting issues fast, accurate, and easy. As a result, we launched a new status dashboard to simplify the communication process during incidents.

This dashboard reports on a wide range of issues over the last 7 days and provides incident details and current status. A pervasive problem means that there is a systemic problem with the search system that affects a large number of sites or search users. Usually this kind of problem is very visible from the outside, and under the hood he has SRE’s monitoring and alerting mechanisms working behind the scenes to flag problems.

The dashboard has many features you already recognize from other Google status dashboards, such as RSS feeds you can subscribe to and viewing historical data.

How to communicate incidents and updates

After confirming with the SRE that there is an ongoing widespread issue in their search, we aim to post an incident to the dashboard within an hour and continuously update the incident within 12 hours. Unlike traditional automated dashboards, our global staff reports these updates. Incident start time is usually when the problem can be confirmed.

Beyond the traditional status updates you may see, we also try to provide more information that may resolve the solution. In a hypothetical scenario where your nameservers are rejecting Googlebot’s connection requests, we might post an update that changing your nameservers might alleviate the problem you’re having with your site. Of course, in the event of an issue, we will continue to post incident updates, including mitigations where possible, until the incident is resolved.

An incident is considered closed when an engineer has made changes that end the impact on the system. This means that the system itself is healthy, but depending on the type of incident, the site may be impacted for some time before being reprocessed.

To learn more about the dashboard, visit our dedicated Search Status Dashboard page on Google Search Central. If you’d like to leave feedback on the dashboard, tweet us at @googlesearchc.

