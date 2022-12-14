Why Google can’t rush AI chatbots forward





Photo: Ramin Talaye (Getty Images)

This year’s success of powerful new generative artificial intelligence models such as Open AI’s ChatGPT and Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion laid the foundation for a new era of AI technology sets that will explode even more in 2023. The LaMDA AI chatbot says it is in no hurry to publish the model.

According to CNBC, the company’s management clarified its relatively cautious approach at an all-hands meeting. Unlike small AI startups with little to lose, CEO Sundar Pichai and head of AI Jeff Dean believe that Google’s mistake with generative AI is that users’ dissatisfaction with other, more reliable products. He said there is a risk of damaging the company’s reputation. In other words, if Google started spewing malicious misinformation shortly after releasing his LaMDA to the public, would users still view his Google search results with the same confidence?

According to CNBC, Dean is absolutely aiming to bring these into the real product and make the language models stand out more, not under the covers they’ve used so far. Getting it right is very important.

Dean said it is of particular concern for search-based AI systems, given potential unintended consequences leading to bias, toxicity and safety issues. The AI ​​leader has taken a veiled shot at competitors who have already released their models to the public, saying some will make up if they don’t know the answer. Meanwhile, Pichai also reportedly tried to reassure employees by telling them that he has a lot of plans for AI in the near future.

And there are plenty of examples where Google can point to ambitious tech companies releasing AI systems too early. Perhaps most notably, in 2016, he announced that Microsoft released his Tay chatbot on his Twitter to learn from user conversations, but its artificial intelligence could be Hitler within 24 hours of him. Transformed into a sympathetic racist. Another chatbot he trained on 4Chan users earlier this year quickly amassed more than 15,000 racist posts in one day.

G/O Media can earn commissions

About a week after OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the tech internet by storm, Google’s all-out war was on. That system, based on OpenAI’s GPT3 language system, will be released to the masses and command the system to generate everything from parody Bible verses and verses to unconvincing Gizmodo articles. We were inundated with screenshots from users. Some intrepid user finds a way to have the model draft lines of code or answer specific queries to questions, and one day he could pose a threat to Google’s search business. I came to think that Imagine a world in the not-too-distant future where everyone has a Siri-like personal assistant on their phone and can search with clarity like OpenAI. A little old fashioned. Generative AI can theoretically replace hyperlinks with readable paragraphs.

Google management has called for conservatism, but the company has already taken some steps this year to open up, especially LaMDA. Back in August, Google let users use chatbots in a series of controlled demos via his AI Test Kitchen app. However, instead of exposing his LaMDA to users entirely free-form, Google chose to present the bot through a series of structured scenarios.

LaMDA isn’t the only thing Google is working on in the generative AI space. Last month, Gizmodo attended an AI event at the company’s New York headquarters to show off early but impressive examples of text-to-image and text-to-video systems. Unlike most generative AI systems for videos in the past, which create incoherent blogs of essentially nonsensical information, Google’s demo was able to create a 45-second story of his that was reliably coherent. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/lamda-google-ai-chatgpt-openai-1849892728 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos