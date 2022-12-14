Lenovo Unveils New, Smarter Innovations to Define the Future of the Digital World





Innovations Across Form Factors, Hybrid Work Technologies and the Metaverse Featured at Tech World ’22, Lenovo’s Premier Annual Tech Event – Making Lives Better, Work More Productive, Planet More Sustainable is focused on making

NORTHAMPTON, Massachusetts / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Lenovo recently hosted Tech World, its annual global innovation event, to share its vision for the evolution of collaboration between people, spaces and devices. and real-world applications and metaverses. Lenovo unveiled new concepts, solutions and new innovations that define how we work, learn and engage in the digital world. The company also unveiled its net-zero emissions vision, honing a trusted collaborative blueprint for addressing one of humanity’s greatest challenges.

Lenovo announced innovations, including the first rollable proof-of-concept for smartphones and laptops. By infusing computing into a rotatable screen, productivity, entertainment, and connectivity are delivered on a dynamic, adjustable large screen, yet smaller device. This allows you to address customer pain points and improve productivity in hybrid work.

Also announced was Cyber ​​Spaces, a compelling interactive physical holographic solution for immersive telepresence communication and teamwork. As data continues to explode, Lenovo believes AI-enhanced innovations with edge computing will enable faster data processing at the source of its creation, transforming city streets, precision medicine, and the shopping market. I also showed you how to do it.

Yuanqing Yang, Chairman and CEO of Lenovo, said: “The power of innovation not only digitizes and makes all industries smarter, but also helps solve humanity’s greatest challenges. , using smarter technology to power a rapidly changing world.”

At Tech World ’22, Lenovo announced:

Rollable form factor innovation

Lenovo and Motorola Unveil Rollable Proof-of-Concept for Smartphones and Laptop PCs, This Unique Form Factor Enables More Content and Offers Great Future Potential to Improve Hybrid Work and Life usher in an era of new possibilities for Designed to improve multitasking, browsing, and mobile use cases, the new rollable proof of concept is compact without sacrificing screen size. As the expandable screen rolls inward, on-screen content can dynamically adjust to fit your device. Base for laptops, and smartphones.

Innovation for productivity

The Lenovo Freestyle app enables universal control and collaboration between tablets and PCs, allowing users to seamlessly pair their tablets and transform them into a portable second screen that expands desktop space or a wireless touchscreen for laptops.

Motorola’s Edge smartphones include a Ready For Platform that extends smartphone functionality to larger screens, enabling mobile desktop experiences, console-like gaming, content streaming and video chat.

Lenovo has launched a remote work enablement solution that brings hardware, software and premium services directly to employees and allows remote workers to set up quickly.

Lenovo also unveiled a futuristic concept called Cyber ​​Spaces that recreates immersive face-to-face experiences by providing interactive physical holographic solutions for telepresence communication and teamwork.

Additionally, the event saw new advances in ‘virtual personas’ or ‘digital humans’ to address the challenges posed by traditional video conferencing such as bandwidth, quality and privacy.

AI solution

Lenovo showcased its Production Decision Engine, which uses AI and big data to address the pain points of digitization. Its Supplier 360 identifies, analyzes and mitigates risks in the supply chain to help plan “what if” scenarios.

The company also showcased a smart service solution that predicts repair needs and optimizes its network of parts, service engineers and logistics support.

Lenovo showed how a virtual classroom solution provides students with a virtual teacher and personalized tests and recommendations.

A new remote video collaboration solution connects frontline workers with remote experts to perform repair work through real-time marking.

Vision for Net Zero by 2050

Lenovo shared its vision of net zero emissions and its 2030 emissions reduction target as a first step towards that vision. Lenovo aligns its emissions reduction targets with science-based target initiatives in the short and long term to contribute to the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Lenovo highlighted innovations that help it realize its net-zero vision and the actions the company is taking across its products and manufacturing to reduce its carbon footprint.

Guest experts articulate the need for credible standards and public-private partnerships, articulating the meaning and importance of a net-zero commitment while moving towards a smarter, more sustainable future.

Edge and AI technologies that enable next generation data processing

Lenovo and VMware have announced an MOU to jointly establish Edge and Cloud Innovation Labs. With this, plans are underway to develop co-engineered edge, AI, and multi-cloud solutions that will help accelerate business transformation across manufacturing and retail environments.

Lenovo showcased its ThinkEdge series of servers, including the SE350 and SE450, using the highest performing GPUs to support heavy AI, showing how the servers can perform well under extreme conditions. rice field.

Lenovo also announced XClarity, an integrated open cloud software management platform. It simplifies IT orchestration, deployment, automation, measurement and support from edge to cloud. The company also showcased an edge cloud platform that enables a variety of applications across vertical industries and a hybrid cloud solution that covers the entire lifecycle of building, migrating, using, and managing a hybrid cloud.

Additionally, our comprehensive subscription-based model, TruScale, is expanding to more customers.

Lenovo also released the results of a global, multi-industry survey of 500 Chief Technology Officers (CTOs). The study explores traditional “new IT” architectures in which client devices, edge computing, cloud computing, networks, and AI all work together to address common pain points and provide solutions that further drive global digitalization. of CTOs on how their IT will continue to evolve. all industries.

Tech World ’22 coincides with Lenovo’s global Think30 celebration, which celebrates 30 years of thoughtful design and engineering innovation for ThinkPads and ThinkSystems. Building on this legacy, the company announced enhancements to its broadest-ever enterprise portfolio designed to accelerate global IT modernization with the new Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions V3, his 200 million units sold. Celebrate more ThinkPad devices. Lenovo continues to redefine device innovation, including the recent launch of the new ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first next-generation foldable PC.

Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang delivers Tech World ’22 keynote on how Lenovo’s smarter technology is empowering people around the world and changing the world for the better shared their insights.

Yang was joined by Lenovo’s business leaders and key global CEOs, including Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon, for the keynote address. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. Accenture Chairman and CEO Julie Sweet. So do AMD CEO Lisa Su and IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna. Customers and partners, including Formula1® President and CEO Stefano Domenicali and Microsoft Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay, are more than Lenovo’s role in driving intelligent transformation. We also discussed the role of smart technology.

Lenovo’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Yong Rui, explained how Lenovo is developing Metaverse technology solutions to power intelligent transformation. He highlighted how Lenovo’s core technologies and innovations across devices, servers, software and solutions connect the virtual and physical worlds.

In the main keynote, Luca Rossi, president of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group, presented a new futuristic concept. From life-enhancing consumer innovations, to productivity and collaboration solutions, to new form factors like rollable laptops and smartphone proofs of concept, to new innovations like the new Lenovo ThinkReality VRX virtual reality solution. AI and even metaverse solutions will empower future generations as they navigate the world. Digital transformation in an evolving world.

Kirk Skaugen, president of Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group, explained the evolution of computing everywhere. Kirk explained the need to quickly leverage data across all industries to enable intelligent transformation. Lenovo’s smarter infrastructure is enabling this transformation through servers, storage and services. Kirk joins the leaders of VMware and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, with Lenovo leading AI at the edge, to address the global data growth (expected to double by 2025) occurring across today’s changing IT landscape. We’ve shown you how to make the power of your business available to your customers.

Ken Wong, executive vice president and president of Lenovo’s Solutions & Services Group, explained how the role of the CIO is expanding as the world becomes more digital. Ken also emphasized the value of the industrial metaverse he solution, the importance of digital workspace solutions, and how optimizing track management for engineers can improve infrastructure such as public transportation in real time. Claudia Contreras, Executive Director of Lenovo’s Global Sustainability Services, also emphasized that Lenovo’s services help customers work toward their sustainability goals wherever they are.

Laura Quatela, Lenovo Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, highlighted how Lenovo is working to enhance sustainability across its product offerings as it embarks on its journey to net zero. In addition to sustainable product innovation, Laura will share and progress on the sustainable improvements Lenovo is making to lead the way in low-emission manufacturing, as well as a trusted and collaborative approach to reducing emissions. We share Lenovo’s intent to report. This commitment to sustainability was reinforced with Yang’s final announcement of her Lenovo’s commitment to its vision of achieving net zero by 2050.

For more information, visit Lenovo’s Tech World ’22 homepage.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion global technology company, ranked 171 on the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people worldwide and adding thousands of employees in 180 markets every day. Serving millions of customers. Focused on a bold vision to bring smarter technology to everyone, Lenovo will further expand into key growth areas such as servers, storage, mobile, solutions and services to become the world’s largest We have built our success as a PC company. This transformation and Lenovo’s world-changing innovations are building a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society, everywhere, everywhere. For more information, visit https://www.lenovo.com and read the latest news on StoryHub.

View source version at accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/731832/Lenovo-Unveils-New-Smarter-Tech-Innovations-to-Define-the-Future-of-the-Digital-World

