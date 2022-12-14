Tech Matters: How to Build a Business Using Google’s Year in Search | News, Sports, Jobs





Last week, Google released its 2022 Annual Search Annual Report. The war in Ukraine and the death of Queen Elizabeth have cooled global events that ranked in the top five global searches this year, but the winner is now a popular online word game hosted by The It was Wordle. The New York Times, his two cricket matches featuring India. This result speaks more to Google’s popularity in India than anything else.

You can also search by country to see what users in the United States are searching for. Again, she’s topped by Wordle, but followed by the election results and her three deaths (Betty White, Queen Elizabeth, and Bob Saget). But the real insight begins when you dive into local search. Google is the first to offer a local search hub. Enter a US city or zip code and Google will show you the top trends for that area. In addition to providing a list of the top 10 searches in major cities, Google highlights some of the most unique search trends in cities. The result is an interesting dinner-his-table conversation, but the real value lies in the potential for the business owner and her content creators.

Let’s take a look at the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, which includes Ogden and everything in between. doing. Of his two locations that had showtimes as top trends in searches near me, the Salt Lake area was the most searched. The other area was San Francisco. Similarly, nearby roast beef was just one of his two areas where he searched for his sandwiches most often. Denver also craves roast beef. Our most searched animal was Pallas Cat. As for music, searches related to country music topped the list. It also required LASIK surgery, an at-home COVID test for him, a Pilates studio, cheap gas, and a dog wash.

How do you take this seemingly random and irrelevant information and use it for your business? It’s time to add some sandwiches. But that’s only the first step. You want to spread the word, but don’t rely solely on word of mouth. Leverage SEO, the acronym for Search Engine Optimization, to drive traffic to your website and social media accounts.

Simply put, it means the process of improving your site to make it more visible when people search for products and services related to your business. The higher your website pages rank in search results, the more interested users will come to your site. Make it appear on the first page of search terms. Page 1 There is no magic formula for ranking, but know what people are searching for in relation to the products you sell and use that knowledge to optimize your website for those terms it is essential to

Google uses bots to gather information about every page on the internet and organize it into a large index. This index is used to bring up the most relevant pages matching a user’s query. Google always aims to provide the best page match, and since it’s by far the most popular search engine in the world, I’d say they’re doing a pretty good job.

You can pay for search ads, but you can’t pay search engines to boost your search rankings. In the old days, some website writers turned to keyword stuffing by writing articles with specific search terms many times. Now Google has evolved its ranking algorithm to penalize websites that use this type of tactic. Google recommends creating clear, readable and well-organized copy that helps you maximize your rankings.

If you manage your website, you should use Google’s Search Console. This is a free service that helps monitor, maintain, and troubleshoot your site’s presence in Google Search results. For example, Search Console shows how often your site appears in Google Search, the search queries your site appears in, and how often searchers click on those queries. Introduced in this tool are Content Ideas. This is a new feature that, as the name suggests, provides a list of topics to write about based on your search data.

In the meantime, enjoy our Year in Search review, analyze your website’s search data with Google Analytics, and plan a better SEO to start 2023 with an influx of new business.

Leslie Meredith has been writing about technology for over a decade. As a mother of four, she prioritizes her value, usefulness and online safety. I have a question? Email Leslie ([email protected])

