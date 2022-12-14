New BC Innovation Minister Brenda Bailey explains how the state will support technology and innovation.





Minister: People are the most important thing in our tech sector, and this government is serious about maintaining the competitive advantage of people.

Last week Brenda Bailey was appointed as the new Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation for the Government of British Columbia (BC).

Bailey took over BC’s innovation agenda from fellow member of the state’s New Democratic Party, Ravi Kahlon. He has been reassigned to lead BC’s newly created Department of Housing.

This week, Bailey sat down for an interview with BetaKit to talk about her experience in the tech sector before politics, how she hopes to use that job in her new role, and how to drive growth in BC’s tech and innovation sector. We talked about plans. years to come.

Prior to your political career, you worked in the field of video games. Tell us more about your background in technology and innovation.

In 2004, I was a co-founder of a video game studio called Deep Fried Entertainment. In that studio were his five gentlemen who were members of the original Black Box Need for Speed ​​team at the time and had been acquired by Electronic Arts. After my time there, they wanted to start another company, so I was very lucky to be part of that effort. I had never written software before and was responsible for the business development and operational aspects of that business, and it was fascinating.

As the business leader of that group, I also gained a much deeper understanding of the video game industry. I’ve been playing video games since I was 11, so it wasn’t a shock, but I was really surprised to learn that it was by design. [a surprise].

We find that these properties, when made for girls, are given smaller teams and smaller budgets to create less fun, lower quality games. Having said that, I have thought over and over again. [about] Shrinking it in old pink, it drove me crazy.

In 2011, he co-founded a video game studio. [Silicon Sisters Interactive] With outstanding co-founder Kirsten Forbes, formerly at Radical Entertainment [executive producer]She is just extraordinary, accomplished and we had an incredible time in that studio.

I think we went a little early. It was before the MeToo movement and difficult to capitalize on. Everyone told us they didn’t care about girl content. We are really proud of our engagement. We had about 1 million players worldwide. Thinking about the style of games we made, I wish there were more of them. That’s how I first got into tech.

I became deeply involved in advocating for what governments need to help technology succeed. [when] I started running into governments of different types and different persuasions. And as a matter of fact, when I got to know the people in this government, I was really impressed and wanted to be part of the team.

How do you plan to use your past experience working in the technology sector to help the government serve the technology and innovation sector?

As a software entrepreneur, I’ve come to realize what it takes to be successful, and they haven’t changed since I was in the business.

I think the challenge for the investment community is getting bigger and bigger. It’s easy to see that scaling is a challenge. This is very important to work with the industry to solve. You wrote about InBC this morning and it’s definitely part of our solution. Having patient capital available is very important and we are also working to attract investment from several different jurisdictions.

One of the topics I cover under this portfolio is trade diversification. I can tell you that while working for both Deep Fried and Silicon Sisters, he made many international trips to find his overseas business partners. I had opportunities in China and Japan. It’s very important. We will continue to support the technology sector, but everyone in the economy is looking to these export opportunities as they expand their connectivity to various markets.

But perhaps the most important thing in our tech sector, and in the economy as a whole, is people, and this government is very serious about preserving people’s competitive advantage. That is exactly why our sector is over its weight. [there are] There are many things that the government is doing, many of which fall into my portfolio or are something we are working on together.

The Future Skills Ready program we are rolling out is actually designed to address the skills shortage gap we have, and is being experienced by people across North America and beyond.

[We are also] We are deeply focused on continuing to support our post-secondary groups. British Columbia has a very strong post-secondary ecosystem and we have made historic investments. We will continue to ensure that people find the opportunities they need to enter the industries they want. What will you focus on in this role, and how do you see yourself contributing to the areas of technology and innovation while balancing the priorities of the BC government?

Broadly speaking, the focus of our entire government is just to address the big challenges we face and deliver results for our people. We are moving very quickly to meet today’s biggest challenges.

At a time when we were talking about impediments to growth in the tech sector, we were talking about investments, the business climate, tax strategies, and so on. Now, when I meet leaders in this sector, I hear that it’s about housing and childcare.These things we once thought were social are now definitely part of the economic equation Probably always were, but now we realize [them] That’s why we’re in a pandemic right now. I think it’s really interesting.

[Were] It remains a priority as we are very interested in ensuring that foreign investment opportunities are created in our technology sector and many other subsectors of the economy that are seeking foreign investment. increase.

And, again, just technical talent. In his five years in government, he has already built 2,900 new technical seats, and he has another 2,000 more due, so this is a big priority. We will work with middle school students.When [there is] There is a lot of work going on right now around things like microcredentials. [Its] You don’t necessarily need a four-year degree to get the training you need or land a really high-paying, interesting, and creative job.

Are there any important things that Minister Kahlon is working on that he would like to continue, and are there any new initiatives or focuses that he would like to bring into the equation?

Use this program to hire women, people of color, neurodiverse people, perhaps new to British Columbia and who find some barriers when applying for these jobs. We really looked at ways to encourage it. We revamped the program. There was $15 million from finance, but he found some partnerships, nearly doubled that amount, and gave $10,000 to companies willing to hire people who looked a little different than their traditional workforce. was able to provide It’s going really well. 3,000 take their first tech jobs because otherwise the doors might not have opened. It’s important work.

the number is [United States] shows that from 2020 to 2021, women in the tech sector are reported to have declined by about 2.6%. And BC doesn’t see it. In some reports, TAP Network, for example, shows an increase of around 2%.that’s not all [Innovator Skills Initiative], there are many things that lead to that, and certainly raising children is one of them. This government is very dedicated to allowing everyone to enter the workforce, but what is it like? How to remove barriers for women? How can we remove barriers for First Nations people?

To share some info on that, employment numbers show there are about 70,000 more women in the workforce than before the pandemic. How many women are there in the workforce? Are their re-entry support successful?When [there are] And since 2019, about 11,000 indigenous people are working in the labor force. Such policies work and are important.

Is there anything else you would like to accomplish in this role?

British Columbia weathered multiple storms at once: a pandemic, a terrifying opioid crisis, climate change-induced floods and fires and other daunting challenges. It’s been a very tough year, but the economy is still growing and has emerged from the pandemic as Canada’s strongest economy.

[We’re] I know for sure [there are] There are headwinds along the way, but we also know we have a good base to start from. It is very important that we continue to grow on the strengths we have, and it is still people.

Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Feature image courtesy of Brenda Bailey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/new-bc-innovation-minister-brenda-bailey-lays-out-how-she-plans-to-support-provinces-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos