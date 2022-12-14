Twitter suspends account tracking owner Elon Musk’s jet





Twitter uses publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk’s private jet even though the social media platform’s new owner has promised to keep it up for free speech principles We have suspended your account.

Tweets from the widely followed @elonjet account became unavailable on Wednesday. The account has over 526,000 followers as of Tuesday.

He said this is free speech and that he does the opposite, Jack Sweeney, a 20-year-old college sophomore who started his flight-tracking account, said in an interview with the AP. rice field.

Launched in 2020, when Sweeney was a teenager, the account automatically posted Gulfstream jet flights with maps and estimates of jet fuel consumed and carbon footprint.

Sweeney said he woke up Wednesday to a flood of messages from people who had seen @elonjet suspended and all his tweets gone. When he logged into his Twitter, he saw a notification that his account had been permanently suspended for violating Twitter’s rules. However, the memo provided no explanation as to which rule was broken.

Sadly, I haven’t heard anything else.

The University of Central Florida student said Musk sent him a private message last year offering to remove it for $5,000, citing security concerns. Musk has since stopped communicating with Sweeney, who never deleted his account. Their exchange was first reported by the technology news outlet Protocol earlier this year.

But after acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in late October, Musk said it would stay put.

My commitment to free speech also extends to not banning accounts that follow my plane.It’s a direct personal safety risk, Musk tweeted Nov. 6. .

Sweeney runs a similar bot account that tracks planes of other celebrities. Private accounts used by Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and various Russian oligarchs to track his jet His accounts track his Musks jet on rival social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram as well as was still on Twitter as of Wednesday.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

A few days ago, Sweeney accused Musk’s Twitter of using filtering technology to hide his tweets, and his remarks revealed that internal communications had been leaked. Could not verify.

Sweeney said he suspects he was banned because of his outrage over these leaks.

Musk has previously criticized the filtering technique, dubbed shadowbanning, and claimed it was misused by Twitter’s past leaders to stifle right-wing accounts. He said the new Twitter will continue to reduce the reach of negative or hateful messages, but will be more transparent about it.

In his push to ease Twitter’s content restrictions, he reinstated other high-profile accounts that were permanently banned for violating Twitter’s rules against hateful conduct, harmful misinformation, or incitement to violence.

Sweeney said he first started Musk’s jet tracker because I was interested in him as a Tesla and SpaceX fan. ”

In the weeks since Tesla’s CEO took over Twitter, the @elonjet account has been flying from his home near Tesla’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, to various airports in California for work at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters and his rocket. Along the way, we’ve documented Musk’s journey across many countries. Space X company.

It showed Musk flying to cities on the East Coast ahead of a major event and to New Orleans just before meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 3.

In a January post that was pinned to the top of the jet tracking account’s feed before it was suspended, Sweeney said the data is public and that all aircraft in the world are required to carry transponders, so the I write that I have every right to post my whereabouts. Air Force One transporting the President of the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/twitter-suspends-account-tracked-owner-elon-musks-jet-95226694 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos