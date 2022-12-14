Republican-led states urge Apple and Google to raise TikTok age limit





Republican attorneys general from 15 states sent letters to the CEOs of Apple and Google on Wednesday, demanding they raise the age limit for the TikTok app.

The state government is increasingly targeting video hosting platforms because of its ties to Beijing and its mature content. is deceptively low.

In a statement, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R) said in a statement that TikTok has long been known to act as a Chinese Trojan horse, serving harmful and adult content to children. It exposes children to harmful content that encourages drug and alcohol use, glorifies eating disorders, and encourages illegal and dangerous challenges. Drug cartels even used it to recruit teenagers.

Knudsen’s letter was joined by Republican attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Lokita (Republican) filed a lawsuit against TikTok last week, alleging that TikTok’s age limit violated the state’s consumer protection law against fraud. evaluation.

TikTok boasts tens of millions of users and is especially popular with young people.

While parents are the first line of defense, Knudsen said their job is made more difficult by ratings that misrepresent the actual content found on the platform. Gone are the days when Apple and Google had to play a role in helping parents keep their kids safe online and boost their TikTok ratings.

The Hill has reached out to Apple, Google and TikTok for comment.

Iowa, North Dakota, Alabama governors team up with Republican colleagues to ban TikTok for state employees Democrats urge Meta to extend Trump ban

Several state governments have recently moved to ban TikTok from state devices, in part because of concerns about data privacy on the platform.

Lawmakers and national security officials have sounded the alarm at TikToks’ China-based parent company, ByteDance, with some suggesting that user data is not protected from access by the Chinese Communist Party.

The Biden administration is negotiating a security deal with TikTok for continued use of the platform, and earlier this week a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill to ban TikTok in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/technology/3774942-republican-led-states-call-for-apple-google-to-increase-age-rating-for-tiktok/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos