Flueid CEO Peter Bowman on reimagining the real estate transaction process

Home innovation has come a long way in the last decade as outdated processes have given way to digitization and streamlined workflows. The challenge for many technology solutions companies today is enabling these new capabilities and processes to actually alleviate the fragmentation of the past.

Flueid co-founder and CEO Peter Bowman says real estate innovation has focused on individual parts of the transactional workflow. To move forward, the industry must focus on increasing transparency across workflows. Integrating these innovations must bring together the best of data, insights, and processes to unlock their full potential and enable modern digital transactions.

Flueid recognized as 2022 TECH100 winner for innovation in real estate transaction process. An independent technology company, Flueids’ mission is to make the rigorous real estate process flow effortlessly from start to finish by using data and insights to facilitate transactions.

Each year, the HousingWires TECH100 Awards recognize the most innovative and influential companies in the housing industry, providing HousingWire readers with a definitive list of the industry’s top technology organizations.

HousingWire reached out to Bowman to learn more about how Flueid is reimagining the standard real estate transaction process and to hear what’s coming to the company in the new year.

HousingWire: One of Flueids’ goals is to reimagine real estate process best practices to make them smarter and digital. What do you think are the most prominent flawed processes or obstacles affecting housing today?

Peter Bowman: Real estate innovation has focused on individual parts of the transaction workflow, such as improving the borrower application process, digitizing title creation and underwriting, or improving online notarization and eClosing capabilities. To move forward, the industry needs to bring greater transparency across workflows and integrate these innovations to bring together the data, insights and best parts of each process to unlock its full potential and enable modern digital transactions. We need to focus on making it happen.

From Flueids’ perspective, it must start by bringing insights from the downstream title process into pre-loan evaluation and underwriting. This allows both parties to work from the same information and collaborate to design the most efficient workflow. Understanding the status of ownership early in the transaction eliminates the need for lenders to solicit detailed information from consumers, adjust loan terms, and reset closing timelines, reducing ownership You can be sure that you will work on the opportunities you know are most likely. near.

HW: What do you see as the biggest obstacles to digitizing the real estate transaction process?

PB: Digitization was first done within individual workflows. Today, we are innovating by connecting the best parts of each process and increasing transparency and efficiency from application to closing. There are two challenges with this. First, large-scale integration must focus on data processing and security so that the consumer is protected with one of his largest investments. Security innovation must advance in tandem with workflow innovation, leveraging modern token-based APIs and cloud-based services to elevate security standards for product development and partnerships, and indeed the industry as a whole. .

Second, as transparency and collaboration increase, information and processes will become accessible in entirely new ways. The exciting challenge is the level of new thinking and creativity you bring to your daily work that can reimagine your current processes and optimize them for the future.

Take our Flueid Decision Platform for example. We ask our render partners to think about their workflow through a whole new lens. We want to bring title data and insights into our core systems at the start of the process, making them smarter. The goal is to eliminate the fragmentation between the lender and its title her partner. This leads to higher conversion rates and a better overall experience for them and their consumers.

HousingWire: Can you share the projects and solutions Flueid is working on for 2023?

Peter Bowman: Flueid is focused on supporting our partners through every market cycle. We spent 2022 diversifying our tech stack to ensure our clients have a solution for today’s home equity market. Adding Loss Mitigation and Loan Modification as supported verticals within the Fluid Decision Platform in 2023, while also focusing on integrating with like-minded partners to drive a more seamless and integrated transaction process To do. Our goal is to embed title data and insights into the core operating system across the transaction lifecycle. This ensures that our partners have a relevant and actionable set of information to improve their workflow wherever they are.

