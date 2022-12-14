Guest Opinion: Big Trials Come for Tech Companies That Don’t Embrace Diversity





Research Triangle Park – The power, influence and importance of the tech industry cannot be underestimated. As summarized by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC): As an innovation leader, the tech sector has influenced how information is communicated and accessed, how products and services are distributed, and how critical social issues are addressed.

The pervasiveness of technology is at the center of our lives. For many of us, so is our life. So the part of the quote above that addresses important social issues is very difficult when looking at the industry in terms of its generally poor implementation of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

I’m not trying to dismiss the industry as a whole when it comes to DEI. But what I was seeing and hearing more often was that the tech sector was applying the same resilience and innovation that solves today’s (and tomorrow’s) most important problems to culture (both within organizations and across industries). It means that it is not applied to the efforts of Task.

At The Diversity Movement, we’ve spent a lot of time examining why companies shouldn’t stop their cultural activities during economic downturns. Culture influences everything from talent acquisition and retention to innovation, efficiency and collaboration. Done properly, DEI as a guiding strategy can be the foundation upon which a strong culture is built. Workplace culture, as we now recognize it, is central to profit.

Technology Industry: Challenges

The tech industry and its leaders still face long-standing criticism that the sector is seen as ageist, overly white, and male-dominated. Racism following the murder of George Floyd appeared to be the catalyst for change in the industry, but what has been seen as a result of recent economic and social challenges is a contraction.

The media has been reporting on the industry’s reaction to the threat of recession, focusing on mass layoffs and similar cuts. His DEI programming in this area and his sensitivity to technical challenges have virtually wiped out any small gains in culture building that the industry may have achieved in the last two years or more. The need to do more is paramount for an industry as beset by a lack of diversity as technology.

Ebony Flake, writing for Essence, explains: Black workers made up just 7% of the workforce in 2021. Recent cuts have definitely reduced that number.

Bigger than a difficult economy

Investing in DEI programming is not a luxury. In fact, it’s become essential for great companies looking to strengthen their brands, retain top talent, protect themselves from costly litigation, and weather the recession.

A final point about what to do in a difficult economy is essential. Flake writes that tech executives in particular argue that rumors of a recession are justifiable reasons to lay off workers and cut funding for DEI programs. But journalists explain that research shows that cultivating diversity in an organization leads to higher profit margins. The most diverse companies are 36% more profitable than less diverse companies.

A study of economic success after the Great Recession showed that organizations with strong cultures built on diversity, equity and inclusion bounced back stronger than their peers. DEI’s efforts have really strengthened companies and protected them during difficult times. Cutting the DEI program is not only counter-intuitive, it is actually a bad business decision that can have repercussions for your organization far into the future.

The first three steps towards transformation

Some people are throwing phrases like DEI fatigue because it looks fashionable or they heard it somewhere on social media. But when I dug into it, I found that they really didn’t want to reduce employment for people of color or disenfranchise disadvantaged people. It just covers not tackling a set of difficult challenges that you don’t really understand.

I like to be blunt, so rather than ditch the company’s ERG or fire the person in charge of DEI programming, I’d rather go for cultural change in an inexpensive and innovative way. Try these 3 steps:

Inclusive Languages ​​By building a foundation for inclusive languages, you can build trust, strengthen confidence, and attract and retain top talent. Recognizing the need for a guide that leaders can use to educate their teams and implement quickly, Inclusive Her Language published Her Handbook. Establishing Goals When you approach a DEI initiative like any other business unit, you hold yourself accountable for the results. These goals should include new hires and promotions, as well as existing employee loyalty goals and diversity training for executives and managers. DEI Champions For DEI programs to work against their real-world goals, champions are needed at all levels, especially when significant cultural change initiatives involve executive sponsors. If DEI is stated as a corporate value, but no one is responsible for its implementation, the program is doomed to failure. By sponsoring a champion on a specific groundbreaking initiative, you can let other leaders across your company and industry know that you are good enough. In the 21st century, we are long past the time when we should have been lip service about true fairness in the workplace.change is coming

Technology is a highly competitive industry with its own set of challenges. No single superhero or group of superheroes can swoop in to solve the cultural challenges that plague the industry and continue to attract negative attention. must take responsibility for

This final fact can be seen as an omen or a blessing change on the horizon. Spend time with teens and college students. These are the smart young people who will be our future employees and customers. When it comes to DEI, they don’t carry the baggage of the tech industry. Quite unlike that, they are accepting and demanding that organizations and leaders operate in a more culturally focused way.

I spoke with a tech leader recently and he frankly said: Stakeholders, whether employees, customers, or prospects, are demanding to do a better job. 2023 is very likely to be the year of great computing.

What keeps my optimism at a high level is that we know how successful culture-centric leaders and organizations can be. , performance, and morale. And for the industry as a whole, the DEI overhaul will make it easier to attract top professional talent, overcome negative public perceptions, and build long-lasting and successful relationships with stakeholders.

About the author

Donald Thompson is CEO and co-founder of The Diversity Movement and author of Underestimated: A CEOs Likely Path to Success. For a limited time during the holiday season, both The Inclusive Language Handbook: A Guide to Better Communication & Transformation Leadership and Underestimated by Jackie Ferguson and Roxanne Bellamy are offered at his 25% discount.

