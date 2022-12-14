Overhaul of regulations on mental health apps prompts industry group to launch





The announcement by NICE and the MHRA of 1.8 million projects to consider regulating mental health and wellbeing apps has prompted plans for a new industry group for developers of such apps, on the morning of January 25, 2023. An online launch meeting is scheduled for 10:00.

Behind the project is Chris Whitehouse, columnist for Med-Tech Innovation News and Director of Medical Technology Policy for Whitehouse Communications.

Although very early, we have already been in contact with the MHRA, NICE and the DHSCsMedTech Directorate to discuss how best to facilitate the involvement of responsible app providers in this important regulatory review. In the past.

We would like to position the new network as a constructive forum for discussion between regulators and the sector.

Dr. Adam Carey, CEO of Corperformance, chaired the conference and added: Getting the regulations right is important. The right approach is to foster the development and delivery of exciting, innovative and effective new apps while protecting patients.

Funding for the regulatory review is being provided by Wellcome, said Dr. Miranda Wolpert, the company’s director of mental health, at the announcement in October.

Wellcome supports the development of new and improved interventions for mental health, including digital interventions. One way we can encourage the development of tools that truly help and support as many people as possible is through risk-based guidance and regulation.

MHRA engages and learns from people who have experienced mental health conditions first-hand to help ensure regulation is at the right level, relevant and robust.

Dr. Caroline Johnson, then Minister of Mental Health, said:

This funding will help us better understand these products and provide us with the tools to ensure that everyone who uses them has access to safe and effective support.

App developers interested in attending the conference should contact Chris Whitehouse at [email protected]

