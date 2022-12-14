Tinder launches relationship goals to follow with sister dating app Footsteps of Hinge TechCrunch





Today, Tinder allows users to display their dating goals on their profiles, whether they’re looking for a long-term partner, long-term but short-term, short-term or long-term. We launched a new relationship goals feature. , short term fun, new friends, or still figuring it out.

New additions to Tinders are intended to help users find connections that are better suited to what they’re looking for. Users can go to settings and add relationship goals to their profile. As shown in the image above, each option is accompanied by an emoji, which appears as a colorful banner above the “About Me” section at the top of your profile. If your opinion about dating changes, you can change your choice of relationship goals.

Starting today, this feature is rolling out to users in many countries, including the United States, and will be available to all users on January 5, 2023.

This feature was developed in response to changes we have seen among our members. Young singles, who make up the bulk of Tinder, are becoming more and more intentional about who they spend time with. In fact, 72% of his Tinder members say they’re looking for someone who knows what they want, says Kyle Miller, Tinder’s vice president of core products. said in a statement.

When testing Relationship Goals, Tinder found that over 50% of users chose to use this feature option on their profile.

Match Group, which owns Tinder, launched a similar profile feature on Hinge earlier this year called Dating Intentions.

Tinder has these same options, except life partners have been replaced by new friends and “short-term fun.” According to the Tinders 2022 Year in Swipe report, more than half of Tinder users are between the ages of 18 and 25, and many younger daters are more into casual dating, aka situationship.

Most recently, Hinge, a dating app for Tinders sisters, launched a relationship type feature that allows users to add monogamous, non-monogamous, or my relationship types to their profiles. It’s unclear if Tinder plans to launch a similar feature. However, this could help non-monogamous users find like-minded matches in traditional dating apps that tend to skew toward monogamous dating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/12/14/tinder-launches-relationship-goals-feature/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos