Solar Inventions Receives New Patent for Cell Process Innovation





Solar Inventions said its C3 product can generate silver savings of up to 18%. Image: Invention of the Sun.

A newly granted patent for a solar cell architecture that cuts the cost of silver and increases power generation could bring the new technology closer to commercialization.

US-based Solar Inventions has received three new patents in China, Israel and the US for its configurable current cell (C3) cell architecture technology. Produces up to 18% of cells.

Ben Damiani, Chief Technology Officer, Solar Inventions, said:

Damianis’ work is the basis of C3 technology, where he discovered that multiple lanes or sub-cells can be created on a single wafer by electrically dividing each cell during the metallization process.

Solar Inventions says the technology does not require solar cell manufacturers to change processes or expend extra capital for implementation and is available in PERC, n-type, BSF, monocrystalline or polycrystalline, bifacial and semicrystalline It says it can work with -cell.

This marks the company’s first foray into the international market. China issued his patent in October, while Israel issued his patent in November with the intention of issuing him in February 2023. The US issued its latest patent this week. Applications are reportedly pending in the EU and her 13 other countries, which Solar Inventions says account for about 90% of the global solar market.

In September 2019, the company, along with C3, won first place in the US Made in America Solar Awards for Innovative Technology. The first C3 cells were then deployed to a commercial rooftop installation in Georgia by Cherry Street Energy, according to Solar Inventions.

