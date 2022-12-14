Is Google currently down? Check your search status dashboard.





Now there is an official page that answers the question “Is Google down now?”

Google rolls out a search status dashboard that notifies you in real time if there are any issues crawling, indexing, or serving search results.

Previously, Google’s Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) notified searchers about outages via the Google Search Central Twitter account.

Google currently uses the Search Status Dashboard to inform you about the status of your search engine.

Is Google currently down?

As of this writing, Google is up and running.

Since I’m looking at Google’s search status dashboard, I know that because I see green checkmarks indicating that all three services (crawling, indexing, and search) are available.

Screenshot: status.search.google.com/, December 2022

Google’s Search Status Dashboard reports a broad range of issues over the last 7 days, along with details about the issue status.

Google claims that widespread issues and disruptions are “rare,” but that doesn’t mean they never happen.

A broader problem is defined as:

“Widespread problems mean that there is a systemic problem with the search system that affects a large number of sites or search users. Under the hood, SRE’s monitoring and alerting mechanisms work behind the scenes to flag problems.”

Google Search experienced a rare widespread outage in August 2022. The whole ordeal could have been handled better if the search status dashboard existed at the time.

Instead of flooding Twitter with “Is Google down now?”

Unfortunately, we can’t prevent Google service outages. The best Google can do is to inform the public when issues are detected and provide status updates when available.

Google Search Status Dashboard – How It Works

Within an hour of confirming an ongoing major outage, Google will post an update to the Search Status Dashboard.

The outage start time shown in the dashboard refers to the time Google discovered the issue, not the outage start time.

Google commits to providing consecutive outage updates within 12 hours of the initial update.

In addition, Google may provide information to help resolve the issue.

“We will try to provide more information that may solve the solution, other than traditional status updates that you may see. For example, nameservers that handle domain name resolution for millions of sites In the hypothetical scenario of rejecting Googlebot’s connection requests, we might post an update that changing nameservers might alleviate the problem you’re having with your site.”

Once the SRE has verified that the appropriate fix has been applied, Google will mark the issue as resolved. However, Google says that depending on the type of issue, the impact may persist even after the issue has been fixed.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Andrew Krasowicz/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/is-google-down-right-now/474224/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos