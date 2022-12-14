Factsheet: New Initiative on Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA)





President Biden announced the launch of a new Digital Transformation (DTA) initiative with Africa as part of the America-Africa Leaders Summit at the America-Africa Business Forum in Washington, DC on December 14. A signature initiative of the Biden-Harris administration, his DTA expands digital access and literacy and strengthens the digital landscape across the continent. In collaboration with Congress, the initiative will invest more than $350 million and invest more than $450 million for Africa, in line with the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy and the U.S. Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa. It is intended to facilitate fundraising.

Africa’s digital ecosystem has tremendous potential to fuel economic recovery, foster opportunity, promote social and gender equality, and create jobs. Africa’s digital transformation has opened up new markets for US exports and services. Deepened partnerships between African governments, the US private sector, educational institutions and the African diaspora. Improving productivity, competitiveness, and e-government service delivery. With new technologies transforming the way Africans live and work, DTA is an inclusive, resilient, community-driven, and built on an open, interoperable, reliable and secure internet. Nurture an African digital ecosystem. The initiative also aims to empower women and other marginalized groups through and within the digital ecosystem. DTA aims to help countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic rebuild their economies and advance America’s national security, foreign policy, commercial, and development priorities. We will also work to invest in global infrastructure, including digital connectivity, under our Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investments.

This initiative will accomplish its goals along three main pillars:

Pillar 1: Digital Economy and Infrastructure

Objective 1: Expand access to an open, interoperable, reliable and secure internet for African communities across sectors Objective 2: To enable key digital technologies, platforms and services Expand access and adoption, and expand Africa’s technology and innovation ecosystem Objective 3: Promote investment, trade and partnerships in Africa’s digital economy from the African Diaspora, the United States and like-minded allies

Pillar 2: Human capital development

Goal 4: Promote inclusive access to digital skills and literacy, especially for youth and women Goal 5: Promote inclusive participation in the digital economy through digital entrepreneurship and workforce development Goal 6 : Strengthening the ability of public sector employees to deliver digital services

Pillar 3: Digital Enabling Environments

Objective 7: Strengthen the capacity of authorities and the independence of regulators to develop, implement and enforce sound policies and regulations Objective 8: Support policies and regulations that promote competition, innovation and investment Objective 9: Open A trusted and secure digital ecosystem that promotes governance that strengthens and maintains interoperable networks in

As a government-wide effort to leverage the diverse tools and capabilities of the U.S. government, DTA includes initiatives by the following departments and agencies:

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) leads interagency efforts to advance digital skills and literacy, strengthen digital entrepreneurship, and enhance public sector digital service delivery. USAID will leverage existing capacities and networks, such as the Young African Leaders Initiative, to mobilize digital leaders, especially women and other members of marginalized communities, across Sub-Saharan Africa to promote local digital business and ecological engagement. Promote system growth. Beyond this work, USAID helps drive investment and promote business-friendly reforms to support the development of the digital sector. The U.S. Department of State leads interagency efforts to strengthen the digital enabling environment. The Department of State’s Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership fosters an open, interoperable, trusted, and secure digital ecosystem. Activities include targeted information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure efforts, such as technology testing and deployment, feasibility studies, promoting supplier diversity, and using trusted suppliers. The Department of State supports capacity building and technical assistance and consults with African partners to foster an enabling environment for innovation, cybersecurity and digital capacity building. The State Department has invited a delegation of regulators to Washington for regulatory technical assistance, and in March 2023, the United States will host an Open RAN workshop in Africa. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) works with partner countries to address country-led digital transformation priorities, align regulatory and enabling environments, and attract private sector investment increase. The MCC prioritizes long-term efforts to implement systemic change and lay the foundation for digital-driven economic growth in our African partner countries. To foster inclusive and resilient growth, MCC ensures that digital skills and services reach underserved communities, youth and women. Promote digital innovation. The U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) commits to supporting private sector investment in projects that expand access to affordable internet and telecommunications, and harness technology to boost the economy doing. Growth in financial technology, online education, and more. DFC is improving mobile connectivity across Africa. For example, he provided Africell with $100 million to support mobile network upgrades and expansions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gambia and Sierra Leone to make mobile Internet services more affordable and widely available. I’m here. DFC will also accelerate technology infrastructure across Africa through his $300 million financing to build and expand Africa data centers in South Africa, Kenya and other African countries to meet growing connectivity demand doing. Supporting her DTA under Loans, Guarantees, and Insurance Programs, including the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) China and Strengthening the Competitiveness of U.S. Exporters Through Transformational Export Programs. Power Africa is a US government initiative that works to increase access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa, helping to reach nearly 159 million people with electricity for the first time. Power Africa will engage the private sector to expand digital access and strengthen the enabling business environment for trade and investment. For example, as part of the Health Electrification and Telecommunication Alliance, Power Africa will invest his $10 million to improve internet access in rural clinics and community health facilities. The United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) co-leads interagency efforts on the digital economy and infrastructure. USTDA will fund grant-based project preparation and partnership building activities to support the development of digital infrastructure across Africa. Leveraging the Access Africa initiative, USTDA partners with US industry and the African public and private sector to promote comprehensive, secure and sustainable digital infrastructure, including priority connectivity, cybersecurity and smart city projects. increase. USTDA’s Access Africa portfolio could help fund his $1.5 billion-plus digital infrastructure projects in his nearly 40 countries in Africa. Prosper Africa is a US government initiative to increase trade and investment between African countries and the United States. Prosper Africa acts as a one-stop-shop for businesses and investors, coordinating inter-agency support for deals in the ICT sector. Prosper Africa, through the Prosper Africa Tech for Trade Alliance, engages the private sector to strengthen the business-enabling environment for digital trade. The Department of Commerce will co-lead interagency efforts on the digital economy and infrastructure. The Department of Commerce will leverage its regional digital attachments in South Africa and Egypt to raise awareness of the digital sector through the DTA and co-chair with his USTDA on Pillar 1: Digital Economy and Infrastructure. Additionally, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is pleased to announce its intention to work with the National Telecommunications Training Institute to empower and develop the next generation of telecommunications and ICT leaders in Africa. The program will include a networking and mentorship event for young African leaders in Washington, DC with representatives from US technology, start-ups, and governments, followed by building skills, knowledge, and digital leadership. Training workshops will be held in supporting Africa.

