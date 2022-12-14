Verusens Trusted Network confirms $30 million in work





ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verusen, a leader in materials intelligence, today was named a top software & technology provider by Food Logistics as the company identified $30 million in top 10 working capital optimization announced that it had been selected for A multinational beverage and brewing company with operations in over 10 countries. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive named Verusen one of his top tech startups of the year.

The Food Logistics 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award recognizes software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global refrigerated food and beverage supply chain. The Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Technology Awards recognize the top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics sector.

The Verusens platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, data harmonization, and decision support to help global brands control risk, gain supply chain resilience, and improve the economics of their operations. help. Verusens’ Trusted Material and Trusted Network capabilities enabled this global CPG company to optimize inventory across multiple regions, significantly reduce costs, improve maintenance performance, and optimize procurement over the next 24-36 months. was able to promote

Verusen Founder and CEO Paul Noble is pleased to be recognized by the Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive as a top tech startup and groundbreaking effort in the food industry supply chain. We work every day to solve our customers’ global supply chain challenges, and our proven Trusted Network technology helps customers overcome the limitations of traditional systems and processes. As a result, we are optimizing your working capital and reducing risk throughout your chilled food supply network.

Verusen continues to be recognized for its work and talent in the supply chain industry. Verusen received this year’s Atlanta Business Chronicles Pacesetter Award for Manufacturing/Supply, where he ranked second in his chain category and was recognized as his NextGen Solution Provider for AI, Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Verusen was also named one of Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies (for the third year in a row), recognizing its innovation and the economic growth it brings to the state’s technology sector. Paul Noble won the 2022 Supply His Chain & Procurement Awards Leadership Award for Actions, Not Words, making him known as a Supply His Chain Pro for the third year in a row.

