Solving global food shortages – Sponsored Content





According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAOUN), the total amount of global food waste each year is about one-third of the world’s food production. In addition to the immeasurable human suffering from global hunger, the economic losses are enormous.

The estimated total waste is $1.5 trillion each year. Fresh produce accounts for about 40% of this loss, costing an estimated $400 billion annually. Given the world’s growing population and environmental factors such as desertification affecting arable land around the world, safer and more effective options are needed.

Microbime CEO Erez Danieli said: (Courtesy of Erez Danieli)

Israel has a well-deserved reputation as a leader in innovative high-tech, including the growing sector of Agritech. According to Start-Up Nation Central, a record $833.5 million in 2021 will see him invested in Agritech and Watertech. This is him 150% growth from 2020!

A particular Israeli start-up’s innovative Agritech solution extends the life of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout its supply chain with the goal of significantly reducing the amount of fresh food wasted.

Microbiome Pro is well positioned to share its patented technology with the world. Their solutions extend the shelf life of fresh produce by addressing the sources of food spoilage.Today’s global agricultural sector uses cold supply his chain infrastructure to distribute most of its produce. I’m here. Despite this low-temperature process, vast amounts of produce are still degraded by mold, bacteria, and other pathogens, ultimately leading to spoilage.

Pesticides and chemicals offer options, but they can be harmful and are usually bound by strict government regulations. This is an ongoing problem as government officials continue to restrict more chemicals and lower approval levels for chemical traces.

As people become more environmentally conscious, the emergence of environmentally friendly solutions to the problem of perishable spoilage is a breakthrough that contributes to global food security.

The Microbiomes Pro solution is easily applied by soaking the produce or using a sprayer.

What makes Microbiome Pro unique?

Founded in 2018, Israeli biotech startup Microbiome Pro uses natural probiotic solutions to prevent spoilage and extend shelf life of fruits and vegetables by up to 100%. This safe and effective method positions Microbiome Pro to lead the next generation of agritech dedicated to reducing the prohibitive amount of perishable food that is wasted worldwide each year. Microbiomes Pro’s patented formula is based on the principle of competition. Compete against harmful pathogens that thrive in fresh foods with a bacterial consortium of 7-9 superior species. These beneficial bacteria consume the nutrients and space in which harmful organisms thrive, creating long-term protection to reduce mold, pathogens and fungi.

Broaden your horizons Microbiomes Pro technology has many advantages that set it apart from the competition. Most notably, it is a safe, probiotic, 100% natural, biodegradable solution. It’s patented, field-tested with verified results, and approved by the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture.

Avocado with or without microbiome treatment. Photo credit: Microbiome.

As an IMPACT company, our vision is to improve health and well-being in many areas of life. A world free of food waste and chemicals is two of today’s major global challenges, and Microbiome Pro is well positioned to provide innovative solutions to address these issues. , CEO Erez Danieli explains.

Microbiome Pro doesn’t limit its vision to just Agritech. Their goal is to expand into MedTech, Watertight, and other sectors that can benefit from chemical-free alternatives for use in hospitals, farms, and water treatment plants.

It has also been effectively tested in multiple experiments to treat pathogens such as Escherichia coli, Rhizopus, Colletotrichum, Penicillium yeast, Lasiodiplodia, Botrytis, Aspergillus Alternaria, Listeria, Salmonella, etc., making it suitable for additional markets outside the fresh food sector. We can offer eco-friendly options. .

The future opportunities are enormous and we look forward to starting a proof-of-concept in several Israeli hospitals to assess the potential of replacing chemicals with safe and effective cleaning and disinfection technologies. It also plans to begin trials to evaluate its effectiveness in reducing pathogens such as Listeria and E. coli in chicken coops and cow barns, with plans to expand into the water treatment and life care markets in the future, Danieli concludes. attached.

the future is now

Microbiomes Pro’s patented green innovations extend the shelf life of fresh produce in storage containers, warehouses, chillers and throughout the post-harvest supply chain. This is a revolutionary step towards saving huge amounts of food around the world and reducing exorbitant economic losses.

Microbiome Pro has been a commercial success with the satisfaction of major Israeli agricultural organizations adopting eco-friendly technology. They are now looking to share their innovations with the global community to prevent the loss of vast amounts of fresh produce each year.

With a unique approach to preventing corruption, many believe they are poised to be at the forefront of environmentally safe and effective agritech in the 21st century.

The company is currently initiating an investment round to fund its next phase of global expansion and research and development. Eliezer Gross, his CEO and founder of InvestiNation, is thrilled to welcome Microbiome Pro to the platform’s portfolio company. With groundbreaking biotechnology and a robust team of experts, we believe Microbiome Pro will be a true game changer when it comes to how fresh produce is stored and processed around the world today.

Click here for more information on this unique investment opportunity for accredited investors

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/spotlight/solving-the-worlds-food-shortage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos