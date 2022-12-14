Montana Plans First Ag Tech Summit





Montana government agencies and business organizations have teamed up to announce the first ever Montana AgTech Innovation & Investment Summit in Great Falls on January 24, 2023.

This event is organized by the Montana Department of Agriculture, Montana State University, the Montana Agribusiness Association, and the Montana Agribusiness Foundation.

The summit brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, agricultural producers, agri-industrial product development professionals and capital investors to move agricultural technologies from concept to development and into the hands of farmers and their markets. is the main goal.

Academics, entrepreneurs, capital allocators, fund managers, industry executives, and public economic development leaders unite to raise capital, negotiate deals, and accelerate the growth of Montana’s agricultural technology and innovation We will focus on developing an environment that Opportunities include speed pitch sessions, panel discussions with supporting venture capitalists and investor experts, discussions with Montanas Ag Influencers, and several slot networking segments.

The Speed ​​Pitch session will consist of 60 seconds from the main stage of the event, with innovators and start-ups pitching new and dynamic solutions. The audience votes for the top two in each category. These audience-chosen winners will have the opportunity to pitch their solutions to a panel of investor experts later in the event.

Presentations, sponsorship support, and call for attendees will be available in the coming weeks.Email us for more information [email protected] Or visit https://www.mtagtechinvest.io.

Source: Montana Department of Agriculture

