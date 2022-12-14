3 dental technologies to adopt in 2023





Technology in various areas of healthcare continues to advance and improve clinical workflows, especially in the dental industry. As in almost every other area of ​​healthcare, it’s hard to overstate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on new technology adoption. What used to take years to scrutinize, train, and implement new technologies has been reduced to weeks, or even days.

Keeping up with new technology can be challenging, but healthcare providers must embrace the technological future of dentistry. The most successful dental practices (and dentists) will monitor the latest innovations that positively impact patient care, and quickly learn and adopt them in 2023.

AI Streaming Workflows

Advanced technology is used by dental offices to streamline workflow, aid treatment planning, and strengthen patient-provider relationships. See the latest in dental innovations and technology through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Providers can use AI technology to deliver consistent diagnoses and treatment plans.

AI has its day in the dental industry thanks to COVID-19

Disruptive Innovation in Dentistry: How AI and Machine Learning are Powering Resin-Based Composites

The technology allows providers to examine X-rays and find potential problems in hard-to-see areas, supporting the human eye, which can get tired throughout the day. For example, an AI scan benchmarked nearly every surface of every tooth against her 10 million indexed images, providing an objective screening of a patient’s dental and gingival health in far greater detail than the naked eye could. Or you can generate a snapshot.

Diagnostic support software compares X-rays over a 24-month period to identify changes in each tooth over time and highlight problem areas for more accurate and rational treatment planning . Additionally, the visual nature of this AI reduces patient suspicion and helps build mutual trust between patients and providers.

Voice-activated record keeping

Voice-activated technology is another dental industry innovation to help healthcare providers. Using voice-activated technology saves the dentist and her team members the time it would normally take to pause and write down notes for each patient after an examination. Instead, the clinician can recall the findings and notes for each tooth, which the computer records within the Electronic Health Record (EHR). Some technology has his 99% accuracy in voice dictation. This means providers can quickly scan audio-recorded notes after a booking is made to ensure the information was recorded correctly. This allows dental professionals to spend more time visiting patients, addressing their concerns and providing a superior care experience.

intraoral scan

In addition to AI diagnostic and recordkeeping tools, clinicians should also take advantage of other emerging technologies. For example, intraoral images collected by 3D scanners are reinvigorating oral health professionals’ ability to educate patients about best health habits and treatment plans. The technology allows a hygienist to perform a full-mouth scan of her in 3-5 minutes, giving a clear image of a patient’s mouth in real time. These images are often images of fractured teeth, degraded restorations, tartar, and gum inflammation, allowing the dental professional to see what is happening in the mouth and what is the first step. Patients can see areas of severe occlusal wear and periodontal disease in these visuals, giving providers and patients a more personalized experience. You can discuss the treatment plan with the given instructions. Additionally, this transparent communication channel helps prioritize next steps in treatment in a more collaborative and engaging manner. Doing so improves treatment adherence and follow-through, a win-win.

What about technology in tough economic times?

In times of economic downturn and uncertainty, it can seem easy to shelve innovation instead of embracing new technology. But the market, and more specifically patient preferences, are evolving regardless of the economic headlines. Dental clinics that embrace innovation can reap significant benefits. From reducing administrative burden and retaining employees to helping patients understand what is happening and increasing their engagement in care, innovation can become a competitive edge in dental practice. Yes it should be. For offices looking to take advantage of 2023 innovations, diagnostic second opinion software, voice-activated note-taking, and advanced intraoral 3D scanners are great starting points.

Editor's Note: This article first appeared in Through the Loupes newsletter, a publication of Endeavor Business Media Dental Group.

