@elonjet’s Twitter account has been suspended, as has Jack Sweeney’s personal account

Jack Sweeney, a sophomore at the University of Central Florida, was a big fan of billionaire businessman Elon Musk. In 2020, Sweeney launched his Twitter account @ElonJet. It used public air travel data to map Musk’s private jet flights, thinking it would be cool to track how he managed his business empire. Did.

But when Sweeney woke up Wednesday morning, he was stunned to find that his 530,000-follower account on Twitter, the social media platform Musk purchased in October, had been permanently suspended without explanation. Sweeney’s notification on her Twitter account simply states that the company has carefully reviewed your account and determined that your account violates her Twitter rules, and it clearly states which rules were violated. It wasn’t.

A self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, Musk has been critical of the account, but tweeted last month promising to keep it online. safety risk.

But for Sweeney, the sudden stop suggested that Musk’s commitment to freedom of expression ended as soon as he got involved in his personal life.

I mean, this looks terrible. He literally said he’s keeping my account up for free speech, Sweeney said. is.

Sweeney’s other accounts, which tracked the air travels of college sports teams, celebrities and politicians, including Mark Zuckerberg, John F. Kelley and Donald Trump, continued even after Musk’s jet account was suspended. It remained online for several hours.

However, those accounts, as well as Sweeney’s personal account, were suspended Wednesday afternoon after Sweeney began speaking publicly about the matter.

Twitter also blocked Sweeney from tweeting links to the version of his account he runs on Instagram. When a user tries to Tweet a link, Twitter will say, “This link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as potentially harmful and we cannot complete this request.

A former Twitter employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said the company had previously reviewed the account and determined that the information he posted was public and therefore did not violate the company’s rules. , also did not violate Twitter’s privacy policy, the former employee said.

Mr. Musk did not respond to a request for comment. Most of Twitter’s communications department was laid off.

Sweeney shared a message from Twitter on Wednesday saying his personal account was suspended for violating rules against platform manipulation and spam. This is because they used Twitter to artificially amplify or suppress information, or engaged in behavior that manipulated or disrupted people’s experiences on Twitter. It also said that any attempts he made to create new accounts would be suspended.

It made explicit reference to the fact that Sweeney’s personal account is not automated and all jet chasing accounts are Twitter-sanctioned automated accounts.

Sweeney, 20, started his ElonJet account in 2020, using a set of publicly available records documenting every plane’s air travel, known as ADS-B data, to determine when jets are flying. We said we outlined where we landed and took off.

The Washington Post had used similar records a year earlier to report on Mr. Musk’s management style and question the economic and environmental costs of frequent flights.

Twitter’s @ElonJet account has become a reliable way for critics, fans, and investors to track Musk’s whereabouts. His plane flew from the Austin area, where he lives, to the San Francisco Bay Area, where his automaker, Tesla, maintains a factory. Southern California is home to one of Musk’s other companies, his SpaceX.

The jet’s movements don’t necessarily indicate that Mr. Musk was on board, and no details were given as to who Mr. Musk flew with or where he went after the plane landed.

Sweeney told The Post in October that he did not expect his account to be deleted, shortly after Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. Personally, I don’t think he will. He said it was because the news was flying and they called him a hypocrite.

However, Sweeney has started creating similar accounts on other social media platforms in case something happens, and is considering creating a backup account in case of a complete ban. said.

Earlier this week, Sweeney started worrying about the future of his account. Sweeney shared a screenshot sent to him by a Twitter employee. This, she argues, shows that Twitter executives are calling for strong visibility filtering to be applied to @ElonJet accounts immediately. Post was unable to independently verify the message.

Such visibility filtering measures were at the center of the debate over whether Twitter was banning conservatives. A series of documents Musk gave to handpicked journalists, called the Twitter files, were deemed harmful by Twitter executives in a way that corporate moderators used visibility filtering to describe Musk as oppressive. It indicated that it was restricting the spread of content that it did not.

The jet account ban increases the likelihood of a string of reckless decisions that Musk has made since taking over Twitter. As soon as Musk arrived, he fired top Twitter executives, implemented massive layoffs that cut staff in half, and asked employees to either commit to his very hardcore Twitter or accept a retirement package. issued an ultimatum to

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported Tuesday that Twitter has not paid the rent for its San Francisco headquarters for several weeks. A person with knowledge of the deal, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly, said Twitter appears to have stopped paying rent and vacated one of its two buildings, an office building. Confirmed on the post that it looks like he’s in the main lobby of the housing Twitter.

Many of the company’s gadgets, including a Twitter logo statue, commercial kitchen appliances and office electronics, recently appeared on an auction website.

An employee had been instructed to remove all remaining office equipment from one of Twitter’s buildings. Workers, including Twitter employees, hauled items such as chairs and commercial kitchen equipment in industrial elevators.

The reckless and seemingly overnight decision to effectively shrink Twitter from two buildings to one took many employees by surprise. They basically closed the entire building and the bridge to it, the person said.

Sweeney said Wednesday that he is working to keep accounts active on other platforms, including chat and social media services Facebook, Instagram and Telegram. He also created an account on his Twitter rival Mastodon early Wednesday, and in a matter of hours he had 7,000 followers.

According to Sweeney, the episode made him question Musk’s initial enthusiasm for business genius.

He has a little side to him that some people can’t seem to put up with and I think he’s had enough, he said. .

