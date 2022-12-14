Google Not Launching ChatGPT Competitor Due To ‘Reputational Risk’





Google executives reportedly told employees they didn’t think chatbots were ready to replace search. CNBC reported that he asked if the absence was a “missed opportunity.” Alphabet’s CEO and Google’s head of AI told the company he was at more “reputational risk” than startups like OpenAI. Loading Something is loading.

Google executives have reportedly told employees that the company has no plans to launch a chatbot to compete with OpenAI’s buzzed ChatGPT.

At a recent all-hands meeting, Google’s head of AI, Jeff Dean, said that despite having artificial intelligence technology products and capabilities, the company is making decisions “more conservatively than smaller startups.” CNBC reported that he said he should.

His remark was that not creating a competing chatbot would be a “missed opportunity”, especially given that Google has its own conversational technologies such as LaMDA (a language model for conversational applications). This is in response to a question from an employee asking if

Dean, who attended the conference with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, said Google’s technology is as capable as trendy chatbots, but with more than a billion people using it and relying on Google for information. search.

Dean said of Google’s AI, “We want to bring these things into real products and into products that make language models stand out more.” is.”

Other concerns include restrictions on bots such as ChatGPT, which was noted in the November 30th OpenAI blog post. This includes “plausible-sounding but inaccurate or nonsensical answers,” “harmful instructions,” and “biased behavior” in some answers.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also acknowledged the limitations of ChatGPT, tweeting on December 10th: This is a preview of progress and there is a lot to be done regarding robustness and veracity. ”

ChatGPT reached over 1 million users within 5 days of launch and is backed by Google rival Microsoft. OpenAI was co-founded by Sam Altman and Elon Musk in 2015. Musk resigned from the company’s board three years later.

Google did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment.

In addition to LaMDA, Google’s BERT and MUM AI language models used to improve its search engine compete with ChatGPT. MUM, which stands for Multitask Unified Model, can simultaneously understand information from various media such as web pages and photos to give answers to users.

A former Google executive told Bloomberg that ChatGPT could “disrupt” Google’s advertising business by stopping users from clicking on links with ads. Sridhar Ramaswamy, who headed Google’s advertising team from 2013 to his 2018, told Bloomberg that ChatGPT is a “great experience” for search.

But a Morgan Stanley report released on Monday said it doesn’t believe ChatGPT poses a major threat to Google’s position as it continues to improve its search engine and language model.

At an all-hands meeting, Pichai was quoted as saying that Google has “a lot” of plans for AI in 2023.

