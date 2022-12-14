Google Cloud’s PostgreSQL-compatible database, AlloyDB, now generally available





After being in preview for seven months, the company announced today that Google Clouds AlloyDB for PostgreSQL service is finally generally available to all customers.

AlloyDB for PostgreSQL is a fully managed, PostgreSQL-compatible database service targeted at enterprises looking to modernize the most demanding database workloads, the company describes. It is built on his open source PostgreSQL database management system, announced in May. It offers many additional features not found in PostgreSQL, such as artificial intelligence-powered management, full integration with Google Cloud’s AI and data analytics services, and more.

At the launch of AlloyDBs, Google Cloud said it was utilizing an intelligent, database-optimized storage service that scales seamlessly with predictable performance. With support for built-in AI and machine learning, analytics acceleration capabilities, and automatic data tiering, it’s ideal for high-value workloads with minimal management overhead.

Google claims that many businesses are eager to move from traditional on-premises databases to open source cloud platforms. However, they face the daunting task of repurposing business-critical workloads into open source systems, often plagued by issues such as performance tuning and application availability.

AlloyDB is designed to overcome these issues while maintaining full compatibility with the latest versions of the PostgreSQL database management system. As a result, the customer can migrate his existing PostgreSQL application without any code changes.

In today’s blog post, AlloyDB senior product manager Sandy Ghai and engineering director Ravi Murthy found that in Google’s own performance tests, AlloyDB is more than four times faster than standard PostgreSQL for transactional workloads, and up to 4x faster for analytical queries. It says it has been shown to be 100x faster. They also say it’s twice as fast as Amazon Web Services Inc.’s equivalent PostgreSQL-compatible transactional workload service.

Ghai and Murthy said they can expect out-of-the-box high regional availability backed by a 99.99% availability SLA, including maintenance. AlloyDB automatically detects and recovers most database failures within he 60 seconds, regardless of database size or load. Finally, autopilot systems such as storage autoprovisioning, adaptive autovacuum, and more make database management easier than ever.

Since the preview release, Google Cloud has added many new features to AlloyDB. This includes security features such as customer-managed encryption keys and VPC Service Controls. We have also expanded the available configuration options to include a new 2 vCPU/16 GB RAM machine type. Support for additional his PostgreSQL extensions such as pgRouting, PLV8 and amcheck has also been added.

In September, Google Cloud added support for PostgreSQL to AlloyDB migrations to the preview of its Database Migration Service. At the same time, AlloyDB integrated with Datastream, a cloud service that enables change data capture and replication to services like BigQuery.

According to Google Cloud, customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive so far. Brazilian beauty tech startup B4A Servios de Tecnologia e Comrcio SA said it is using AlloyDB to help it grow its monthly beauty subscription service to more than 100,000 users.

B4A Founder and CEO Jan Riehle chose AlloyDB for performance reasons, and the results were truly astonishing. Combining AlloyDB with his GraphQL API reduced query times for the full catalog of products by up to 90% compared to previous database solutions. We’ve also come to appreciate the ease of maintenance offered by a fully managed solution like AlloyDB. Setting up and configuring the database was a very smooth process and very quick for us.

According to Google Cloud, Preview pricing for AlloyDB will be in effect until December 31st, after which regular pricing will apply to all customers.

