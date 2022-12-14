B4A migrates beauty platform to AlloyDB





Editor’s Note: B4A, a Brazilian company that operates a beauty e-commerce platform, recently migrated its database to AlloyDB and saw a 90% performance improvement across queries. The company is now moving to another fully managed database solution from Google for even greater control and ease of use.

B4A is a Brazilian beauty tech startup founded in 2017 with the goal of democratizing the beauty market. Today, we offer monthly beauty subscription services to his over 120,000 paying subscribers. We also offer Loyalty Club members a fully customized online shopping experience tailored to each customer’s unique profile. Our core technology platform, called B4A Connect, houses a complete catalog of products in nearly 10,000 different SKUs and is a place to facilitate connections between users, including beauty brand representatives, consumers and digital influencers. As B4A Connect’s adoption grew, he struggled with load times for queries returning hundreds of his SKUs at once. At the time, we were using Microsoft SQL Server, so we started looking at alternative databases to run the platform and get faster performance. In 2022, he migrated B4A Connect’s backend to AlloyDB for PostgreSQL and his catalog query performance improved by 90%.

leave a mark on the beauty industry

Like most other industries, the beauty industry is undergoing its own digital transformation. Recognizing this trajectory, we founded B4A as a beauty tech company. The company has a digital DNA and aims to leverage digital channels to create lasting relationships between brands and consumers. B4A offers a monthly membership plan for women and men where beauty products are delivered regularly. Beyond subscription, customers can shop on e-commerce platforms whenever they want.

We knew the beauty ecommerce market was already highly competitive, so we decided to focus on integrated gamification strategies, user-generated content creation opportunities, machine learning algorithms to provide product matching, and social selling by influencers. You used strategy to design your shopping experience. As B4As continued to grow in popularity, we were constantly iterating on our platform to ensure we provided the best possible customer experience. As a mature startup, finding ways to cut costs is always on our minds.

Migrating to AlloyDB for Faster Queries and Lower Cost

We were looking for a highly performant database with high service levels to power B4A Connect. Our B4A platform not only includes a full product catalog with over 10,000 beauty products, descriptions and reviews, but it also allows customized results for each user. In our previous database, we had some collections of products that took up to 12 seconds to load. We knew we needed a database that scaled efficiently and was easy to maintain. Additionally, since the front-end application is built in Angular, it’s easy to integrate with Google’s database solution.

I chose AlloyDB for performance reasons. In fact, the results were astonishing. AlloyDB combined with a GraphQL API reduced query times for the full product catalog by up to 90% compared to our previous database solution. In absolute numbers, it went from 12 seconds to 1.2 seconds. In production, load times range from 0.25 to 0.4 seconds. Because AlloyDB separates compute and storage at every layer of the stack, we were able to seamlessly scale and deliver predictable performance while running concurrent queries.

However, we have come to appreciate not only performance, but also the ease of maintenance offered by a fully managed solution like AlloyDB. Setting up and configuring the database was a very smooth process and went very quickly for us. We also appreciate not having to worry about infrastructure and being able to focus on our services right away.

We were also able to reduce our costs compared to our previous database. You no longer have to worry about paying for traditional database licenses. With AlloyDB, pricing is transparent and predictable, and you only pay for what you use.

Integrate everything into a Google database for easier management

Now, having everything as a fully managed solution on Google Cloud allows us to spend more time on product development and user experience rather than managing infrastructure. In addition to using AlloyDB, I also run Firestore for various other use cases. One example is a monetization platform for micro-influencers running on Firestore. This solution allows our micro-influencers to market our beauty products and subscriptions, including participating in beauty brand advertising campaigns. Firestore, a fully managed and scalable serverless database, now supports real-time change requests. This is very beneficial for us. I love being able to go serverless and combine Firestore triggers with Cloud Functions.

With limited resources for a start-up like ours, the ease of use and ease of integration plus the lack of infrastructure requirements yields much better results overall. B4A developers can handle almost anything without support from the operations team.

Ultimately, we plan to move all our databases to a fully managed Google Cloud solution, including AlloyDB, Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL, and Firestore. I want to split a monolithic application into smaller microservices using Cloud SQL and a corresponding Google database. All performance-critical queries with direct user context are migrated to AlloyDB. We also plan to combine AlloyDB with machine learning services to further improve the level of personalized search results for our users.

Learn more about B4A and try AllyDB for PostgreSQL today.

