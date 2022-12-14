UNT Health Science Center Receives $2 Million from Tarrant County to Boost Tech Startups » Dallas Innovation





Small businesses in Fort Worth and Tarrant County often find it difficult to navigate federal funding sources, which are complex and involve a long series of steps and requirements. But with the addition of another $2 million, those steps are much easier.

The University of North Texas Health Science Center received a $2 million grant from Tarrant County to help emerging technology startups successfully apply for federal Small Business Innovation Research Funds.

The grant portion of the Tarrant County State and Local Financial Recovery Fund program approved under the U.S. Recovery Planning Act was announced Tuesday at a Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court meeting.

This grant will fund the “HSC Next SBIR Phase 0” program. This program helps Tarrant County small businesses navigate “every step” to earning federal SBIR funding from what is called the America’s Seed Fund.

SBIR Awards ‘Potentially Transformative’

With this program, we hope to increase the participation of Tarrant County small businesses in SBIR and make their proposals more competitive, said Dr. Robert McClain, vice president of research and innovation at HSC, in a statement. I’m here.

The SBIR Awards have the potential to be transformative for emerging technology companies,” added McClain. “The funds are non-dilutive, which means the company does not have to give up any stake to invest. Investors often see the award as a validation of a company’s innovation.

“Creating Entrepreneurial Excellence in Tarrant County”

Tarrant County First Commissioner Roy Brooks said the potential impact of the $2 million grant is clear.

“It’s about creating entrepreneurial excellence in Tarrant County,” Brooks said in a statement. .

Helping build an already thriving biotech ecosystem in Tarrant County

HSC said the $2 million grant and HSC Next program will build on Tarrant County’s “already thriving biotech sector.” Many small local companies have developed innovative treatments for kidney, eye, and cancer conditions that are currently in late-stage clinical trials.

Ranjan Misra, a business advisor at AyuVis Research, which HSC Next already supports, said his company has already benefited from the SBIR grant.

SBIR Grants are one of the most valuable resources for startups conducting research to develop innovative solutions, Misra said in a statement. Grants provide a significant non-dilutive source of funding. More importantly, an extensive peer review process provides strong validation of research and innovation potential. Visibility and access to other valuable resources is an added bonus. All startups should research and apply for SBIR grants, if eligible, and seek help from organizations like HSC Next to help them through the process.

HSC Next goal could lead to $23 million in indirect impact

HSC Next will provide mentoring, market research, technology assessments and grant development assistance to local SMEs, HSC said. The program has a lofty goal of generating over 100 of his SBIR proposals during the project. According to HSC, these grants will return $18 million to Tarrant County in federal funding, and ultimately, he expects to have an indirect impact of $23 million in the region.

One way the HSC Next team is reaching out to small businesses is with the Sparkyard platform. It connects entrepreneurs across Tarrant County with key resources that make a difference in their growth.

$3.7 billion in SBIR funds distributed annually

There is a lot to be done with the funding from SBIR. About $3.7 billion is distributed each year, according to HSC. This will be the largest source of non-dilutive early-stage funding in the United States. The SBIR program is run by 11 different federal agencies with an allocation of 3.2% of the annual research budget. The prize is divided into two phases, with Phase II being the largest and most influential prize.

High rate of return for SBIR grants

If you think federal SBIR subsidies are a waste of taxpayer money, think again. The return on investment can be of great benefit to the local economy. Citing a recent study of the Department of Defense’s SBIR program, HSC said his SBIR awards of $14 billion to small businesses between 1995 and 2012 totaled $347 billion by 2018. found that it had an economic impact of

The impact included about $3 billion in new tax revenue, which also rewarded America’s workforce by creating 1.5 million jobs with an average annual income of $73,461.

To date, however, Tarrant County’s SBIR funding has been “significantly underutilized” compared to the rest of Texas.

HSC hopes the new $2 million grant will change the game by being a game changer for small businesses in Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

HSC President Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams is proud to be part of rebuilding the local startup ecosystem post-COVID. Small businesses are at the heart of our economy and HSC is committed to doing everything we can to help develop and expand that sector. Dr. McClain and her entire HSC Next team have dedicated their careers to driving innovation and business growth. I am confident that our great city will benefit from our partnership with Tarrant County for many years to come.

We also support women-owned businesses and underrepresented people

SBIR financing can be challenging, especially for women-owned businesses, socially and economically disadvantaged businesses, and underrepresented local small business owners. It is a means to support many companies. The Small Business Act mandates that SBIR funds support people in all these cases. In response, the HSC Next team says it will target traditionally underrepresented groups, including women- and minority-owned businesses.

