



Flash report

New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center has been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), NMSU said in a news release.

This grant is awarded annually as part of EDA’s Build to Scale program. The 2022 program consisted of his two competitions, the Venture Challenge and the Capital Challenge. Arrowhead Center has entered the Venture Challenge. The Venture Challenge is focused on accelerating the growth of innovation and entrepreneurship by increasing entrepreneurial support and inclusive access to startups his capital.

As one of 32 winners of the Venture Challenge Award, the Arrowhead Center proposed Scale Up New Mexico. This is a new project that expands on our proven early-stage entrepreneurial services and initiatives and involves collaborations with Sandia National Laboratories and the New Mexico Startup Factory. , the news release said.

With the grant, Scale Up New Mexico will become a three-year project aimed at serving the entire state, NMSU said. The project will focus on the specific needs of each sub-region identified by the New Mexico Department of Economic Development and provide accessible and customized support to New Mexico start-ups.

“The Arrowhead Center is always looking for ways to transform the entrepreneurial landscape in New Mexico and expand access to underserved people in the state,” says Stephanie, Scale Up New Mexico Program Manager. said Stephanie Garcia. “Through our partnerships with Sandia and the New Mexico Startup Factory, Scale Up New Mexico will provide New Mexicos who are committed to technological innovation by leveraging the unique assets of our team to provide outreach and support. We will be able to provide a robust system.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.lascrucesbulletin.com/stories/arrowhead-center-receives-innovation-grant,22459 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos