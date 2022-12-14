Morgan Stanley examines ChatGPT and Google’s risks to search business





Google and Search work together like Kleenex and tissues, band-aids and bandages, cooking pots and slow cookers. In other words, Google’s brand is so closely tied to search that people talk about turning to Google to get the information they need, even if they use a different search engine. Despite Google’s strong brand connections, a new artificial intelligence technology known as ChatGPT has emerged rapidly and is seen as a disruptive force for tech pioneers. The chatbot, created by LinkedIn co-founder Reed Hoffman, his OpenAI, a research firm backed by Microsoft and Khosla Ventures, is capable of answering user questions and conducting conversations just like humans. I can. Just days after launching, he has over a million users, and according to Google Trends and his Twitter data, interest in the tool is only growing. ChatGPT could pose a new threat to the artificial intelligence industry, but according to Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak, his size, scale, and dominance in the search business are giving Google an advantage. He is said to be in a position. “We don’t deny disruptive technology, but we continue to believe that technology should provide solutions that are 10x better than the next best product.” The volume and consistency of , speaks to how consumers are driving utility out of Google, so it’s hard to drive significant differentiation and change.” Google’s top ranking in search. Google’s strong position in the market is perhaps one of its biggest differentiators, and highlights how difficult it is to match its excellent market position, Nowak said. The tech giant controls his 85% of US paid searches and about 60% of the browser market, according to bank estimates and company data. Search also plays a unique role in users’ daily lives that is difficult to replicate, with 4 billion users conducting countless searches every day, Nowak said. Google is no stranger to his AI advances. As one of the leading companies in the field, the company has invested billions of dollars in research and development over the past three years and will continue to do so, Nowak said. These investments include building natural language products like Dramatron, created through subsidiary DeepMind, to help writers create scripts. Another strength that drives Google is their easy-to-use query interface. It uses images and links to seamlessly direct users to where specific products can be purchased. OpenAI’s products are making headlines, but to compete, they need to set up better queries and share a clearer path to monetization, he said. ChatGPT could encourage more AI investment, he said, Nowak.However, in the long term, don’t be surprised if ChatGPT and other AI competitors impact consumer behavior patterns around travel search. (and paid search) use cases are different from AI-driven content creation, but we don’t deny the threat from new and unique consumer products. Michael Bloom of CNBC contributed to the report. did

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/14/morgan-stanley-weighs-in-on-chatgpt-and-the-risk-to-googles-search-business-.html

