2022 Los Angeles Top Trends Google Search





Web searches for gas, cats, and remote work opportunities top the Google Year in Search summary list for Los Angeles.

The search engine company compiled data for the LA area to give residents a glimpse into the most searched web queries on their website.

As gas prices soared throughout the year, LA residents searched for gas prices that were nearly twice as high as they were last year.

Google Search topped the top 10 search trends for the LA region again this year.

Gasoline prices hit record highs on October 3rd and 4th. A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline cost the driver $6.49 at peak hours.

Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis at Gas Buddy, attributes the rise in gasoline prices in the Golden State to high gas taxes and limited supply from oil refineries, among other reasons.

Experts say drivers can expect prices to drop further as the new year approaches.

When will gas prices go down in California?

DeHaan told KTLA in November.

LA residents didn’t really like going to the office this year. Because his job search remotely near me ranked second in the top 10 trending searches for him.

Other trending words include:

3rd: cheapest gas

4th place: plasma donation

5th place: Pilates

6th comedy show

7th: Concert

8th place: Payday loans

9th: covid test at home

10th: Free PCR test

Los Angeles was the only country with a free PCR test on the top 10 list, according to Google.

Google also found Pallas’ cat to be the most popular animal of 2022, arepa the most popular recipe, and rap the most searched music genre in the region.

Google compiled similar data for other parts of California, including San Diego, San Francisco, and Salinas.

