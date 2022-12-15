Is the upgrade worth it?





The Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s latest flagship smartphone and represents the next step in the company’s smartphone strategy. His predecessor, the Pixel 6 Pro, marked a major shift in direction for the Pixel lineup and Google’s overall smartphone strategy. The new direction was not without its challenges, but it was a necessary step for Google to establish itself as a major player in the smartphone market. The Pixel 7 Pro builds on the foundation laid by the Pixel 6 Pro and offers even more improvements and enhancements. But how much of an upgrade is it from its predecessor? Is it worth switching from the Pixel 6 Pro?

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro Comparison: Pricing and Availability

Pixel 6 Pro only launched in 12 markets, while Pixel 7 Pro is now available in 17 countries including India, Sweden, Netherlands and Norway. In the US, the base 12GB/128GB model starts at $899 and the 256GB and 512GB models go up to $999 and $1,099 respectively. Available in three gorgeous colors Obsidian, Snow and Hazel.

The Pixel 6 Pro also launched for the same price, but you can find it on Amazon and Best Buy for under $650, and it comes in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black colors. You can also save big with Pixel 6 Pro deals.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Specifications

specification

google pixel 7 pro

pixel 6 pro

build

100% recycled aluminum frame Corning Gorilla Glass Victus IP68 aluminum midframe Gorilla Glass Victus front and rear IP68 rated

dimensions and weight

6.4 x 3 x 0.3 in (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm) 7.47 oz (212g) 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm 210g

screen

6.7 inch QHD+ LTPO OLED 3120 x 1440 resolution 120Hz refresh rate Variable refresh rate support (10-120Hz) 1500 nits peak brightness (25% brighter than Pixel 6 Pro) HDR10+ support 6.7 inch QHD LTPO OLED 3120 x 1440 resolution 120Hz refresh rate 1000 nits peak brightness HDR10+ certified 10Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate

SoCs

Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor

RAM & storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM 128/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 Storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 128/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 Storage

battery charging

5,000mAh battery Wired fast charging (up to 50% in about 30 minutes with Google’s 30W USB-C brick) Fast wireless charging support (up to 23W) Up to 72 hours battery life with Extreme Battery Saver 5,004 mAh battery 30W fast wired charging wireless charging (Max 23W) Charger not included

safety

In-display fingerprint scanner Face Unlock Titan M2 chip In-display fingerprint sensor Titan M1 security chip

rear camera

Primary: 50MP f/1.85, OIS Ultra Wide: 12MP f/2.2, 125.8 degree FoV, Autofocus Tele: 48MP f/3.5, 5x optical zoom, up to 30x super-resolution zoom, OIS Primary: 50MP main, f /1.9 , 1/1.31″, OIS, binning 2nd order: 12MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2 3rd order: 48MP periscope, 4x optical zoom

front camera

Ultra wide selfie camera upgraded to 10.8MP f/2.2, 92.8 degree FoV, fixed focus

port

USB Type C 3.2 Gen 2

USB Type C 3.1

audio

stereo speakers

stereo speakers

connectivity

5G (mmWave supported on some models) 4G LTE Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E NFC 5G (mmWave/sub6) 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 NFC

software

Other features

Google One VPN Software Features: Photo Unblur Faster Night Sight Real Tone Improvements Cinematic Blur Audio Message Transcription Clearer Calls Promise 4 Major Android OS Updates 5 Years of Security Patches Software Features: Magic Eraser Face Unblur Motion Mode Real Tone Live Translate 4 Major Android OS Updates Promised 5 Years of Security Patches Design and Display: Sophisticated design

Both the Pixel 7 Pro and Phone 6 Pro are designed with a combination of glass and metal materials for a sleek and modern look. However, there are some important differences. For example, the Phone 6 Pro has a black camera bar that stretches the entire width of the phone, while the Phone 7 Pro has a glossy metal camera bar that blends seamlessly into the frame, giving it a more premium look than the Pixel. has become 6 Pro. This aluminum strip also adds durability and resistance to scratches and other types of damage (but don’t forget to pick up the case as the bars themselves can pick up scratches). Overall, both phones have similar materials and modern designs, but camera bar details and the use of aluminum give the Pixel 7 Pro a more high-end and sleek look.

Both phones feature Gorilla Glass Victus Glass on the front and back and boast IP68 dust and water resistance. On the front of the Pixel 7 Pro is a large 6.7 inch AMOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 (QHD+). The Pixel 7 Pro also uses a new Samsung panel that offers higher brightness levels, making it easier to read in direct sunlight. Specifically, the Pixel 7 Pro panel offers a maximum brightness of 800 nits and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits compared to the 6 Pro’s 800 nits max and 1,000 nits peak.

Cameras: Not Reinventing the Wheel

The Pixel 6 Pro brings the biggest camera upgrade in the history of the Pixel lineup, ditching the well-worn 12MP primary shooter for a brand new 50MP primary camera. It also added a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. The Pixel 7 Pro doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. The primary camera remains the same, but it brings upgraded ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. A new 48MP telephoto lens offers 5x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom, while the 12MP ultra-wide angle lens is Samsung GM1 sensor and doubles as a macro lens.

Hardware upgrades were sparse, but the Pixel 7 Pro featured several new camera modes and editing tools, including Guided Frames, Photo Unblur, Macro Focus, Cinematic Blur, and an improved Real Tone. rice field. Photo Unblur is a great feature that uses AI to sharpen old blurry photos. Cinematic Blur, on the other hand, allows you to shoot videos with a bokeh effect. Both of these features are exclusive to the Pixel 7 series, but we plan to backport them to the Pixel 6 series eventually.

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a more refined camera experience than the Pixel 6 Pro, but the improvements aren’t groundbreaking.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s camera also benefits from Tensor G2’s upgraded ISP, which offers faster image processing. The Pixel 7 Pro has great video capabilities, including 4K 60 FPS footage with all lenses. It also supports 10-bit HDR recording, giving you a wider range of colors and details in your videos. In addition, the phone features a new Active Stabilization Mode that provides extremely strong stabilization during moments of intense action and movement, similar to the Action Mode on the iPhone 14 series.

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a more polished camera experience than the Pixel 6 Pro, but the improvements aren’t groundbreaking. .

Pixel 7 Pro photo sample Pixel 6 Pro camera sample Hardware: similar chip, same memory and storage

The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Tensor G2, the second iteration of Google’s in-house chipset. The new chips will keep the Cortex-X1 and Cortex-A55 cores, but upgrade the intermediate cores from Cortex-A76 to Cortex-A78. The GPU has also been upgraded from Mali-G78 to Mali-G710, boasting up to 20% more performance and power. The Tensor G2 is more powerful than its predecessor, but still lags the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Apple A16 Bionic, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus in terms of raw CPU and GPU power.

Tensor G2 also features an upgraded Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), which speeds up machine learning, camera, and audio tasks by 60%. Specifically, Google Translate’s device translation model is 45% faster, and Google Meet’s machine learning-powered background features are 6x more accurate.

One of the biggest complaints people had about the Pixel 6 Pro was poor cell phone reception. Thankfully, this is addressed with the new Samsung Exynos 5300 5G modem, which performs better than his Exynos 5123 modem from last year. No change in memory and storage. Like its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Battery life, software, etc.: much improved

The Pixel 7 Pro runs Android 13 out of the box, while the Pixel 6 Pro ships with Android 12 but can be upgraded to Android 13. Aside from a few Pixel 7 Pro unique features, both phones offer a similar software experience. Both phones are promised three years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

The Pixel 7 Pro has the same 5,000mAh battery as the Pixel 6 Pro, but with longer battery life.

The real difference here is in the battery. The Pixel 7 Pro has the same 5,000mAh battery as the Pixel 6 Pro, but with a more efficient processor, improved heat management and other software optimizations for better battery life. . Battery performance is still a bit spotty, but it’s a big improvement over the Pixel 6 Pro’s short battery life. However, there is no improvement in charging speed as both phones offer 30W wired charging, 23W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The Pixel 7 Pro features an under-display fingerprint scanner and camera-driven Face Unlock for biometric authentication. The new fingerprint scanner is a significant improvement over the Pixel 6 Pro, offering faster and more accurate performance. It’s still not as fast as the OnePlus 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22, but it’s much better than the Pixel 6 Pro’s less reliable scanner.

Pixel 7 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro: Should you upgrade?

The Pixel 7 Pro may not be a huge departure from the Phone 6 Pro, but it builds on a great phone with an even better camera system and software experience. It has a sleeker design, a brighter display, and fixes most of the hardware issues we had with previous models. Overall, the Phone 7 Pro is a worthy contender for the title of best Android smartphone, with an excellent balance of performance, features and value for money.

However, while these changes are welcome, they aren’t big enough to justify a jump from the Pixel 6 Pro. Plus, the Pixel 6 Pro will receive software updates for a few more years and will continue to deliver good performance and a great user experience. Unless you really need the latest and greatest phone, you’re probably better off sticking with the Pixel 6 Pro and saving your money on other things.

If you want to get the latest model, don’t miss out on the best Pixel 7 Pro deals and offers that can save you big on your purchase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-pixel-7-pro-vs-google-pixel-6-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos