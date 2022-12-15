Are Smart Cities the Key to Sustainability? Global Leaders Participate at Local Conference





Riley Kaminer

How smart is Miami anyway? As cities, how does our trend toward technology impact our efforts to build a sustainable and resilient future?

These questions were top priorities at Smart City Expo Miami, a global conference with local roots, curated by Bernardo Scheinkman, CEO of Miami-based Smart Cities Americas. converged in person at the James L. Knight Conference Center in downtown Miami, plus 5,000 attendees from more than 85 countries watched online.

it all starts with the county

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava headlined the conference and shared her vision for our county’s tech-enabled future.

Miami, she said, is the city with the greatest potential and the greatest challenges, citing both its technological and environmental ecosystems. Levine Cava hopes Miami will eventually become an international benchmark for other regions affected by climate change.

Levine Cava emphasized the importance of leveraging technological innovations such as ClimateTech, HealthTech and FinTech, arguing that these will be tackled head-on.

what is her goal? Develop inclusive, equitable, resilient and cooperative local economies. All of this requires smart city innovators, Levine Cava said, highlighting the city’s efforts to work with entrepreneurs and other officials across the South Florida region.

Don’t forget the seven seas!

Daniel Kleinman is one of its innovators. ClimateTech incubator and Seaworthy Collective founder Kleinman points out that we are biased on the planet when it comes to climate change overlooking the ocean’s power to change the tide of climate change Did.

He said that when thinking about how to build smart cities, we need to consider the ocean as a key part of the ecosystem, harnessing 71% of the planet to regenerate it.

Anya Freeman, founder and CEO of Kind Designs, takes Kleinman’s message to heart. The Ukrainian native devised his solution to 3D print eco-friendly seawalls from the panel, a process that takes about 45 minutes. Compare that it usually takes 24 hours to make a panel using traditional molds.

These panels sell to contractors for $25 per square foot, Freeman said. It’s easy to use these panels to save construction time in addition to the environmental benefits. Freeman said Kind Designs already has a $2.5 million order and is ready to go into production as soon as the startup secures its next funding round.

ClimateTech and Smart City Innovations Gaining Attention

In a conversation with Alex Harris, chief climate change reporter for the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade climate tech and economic innovation adviser Galen Troyer shared how the county will help more entrepreneurs like Freeman and Kleinman. You shared some insight on what you’re aiming for.

Tech investments in South Florida aren’t climate-focused, Treuer said. We are not that hub, at least not yet. But I’m here trying to make it happen. And I can tell you that people are excited. In addition to a recent conversation with a finance executive concerned with climate change, Treuer noted his lively discussion of ClimateTech at an event sponsored by Opportunity Miami, where ClimateTech is becoming increasingly prominent in the local tech ecosystem. as his two positive signals of what is going on.

Further evidence supporting Levine Cavas’ vision of Miami-Dade as a globally recognized climate hub can be found just a few miles south in Coral Gables. City Chief His Innovation His Officer Raimundrodolfo provided attendees with a snapshot of how his team is leveraging Smart His City technology.

Some highlights include the city’s smart lighting system, which can be controlled in real time. Traffic and parking sensors that reduce congestion and associated pollution. And Google’s data-sharing partnership with his Waze app allows us to better understand traffic flows in this city of 50,000 people, with one million cars passing through each day.

from a global perspective

Contextualizing these Miami-centric conversations were insights from a wide range of global leaders, including smart city gurus Paul Doherty and Jonathan Reicental.

For example, Bas Boorsma, Chief Digital Officer of the City of Rotterdam, outlined his vision of leveraging technology to build a sustainable future.

We want cities that are livable and fair, he said, emphasizing the need to create a common language and culture of the smart city movement that all citizens are empowered to understand and participate in.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared how the city of Kyiv fought its war of independence with the help of smart city technology. He has one tool in particular: his online platform that helps civilians find bunkers and other shelter options during an attack.

Giving up is not an option for us, Klitschko told the audience via Zoom.

