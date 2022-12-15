Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud let you work securely from anywhere, regardless of device type





Palo Alto Networks Expands Partnership to Integrate Google Cloud’s BeyondCorp Enterprise and Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access for Hybrid Secure, Seamless Access to SaaS, Cloud, or On-Premises Applications from Managed or Unmanaged Devices provide to the user.

Built on the backbone of the Google Cloud network, this comprehensive, cloud-delivered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 2.0 solution enables all users to work securely from anywhere, regardless of device type.

With Prisma Access, customers get ZTNA 2.0 security for all their devices, branch offices and applications. BeyondCorp Enterprise Essentials enables secure access to applications and resources on unmanaged devices.

Detect and remediate threats to your users, applications, or corporate data by combining threat intelligence and machine learning (ML). All of this is made possible by Google Cloud’s superior performance, global reach, and low-latency connectivity.

“Traditional VPN and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 1.0 solutions provide too broad user access, lack continuous security inspections, and put cloud-first and hybrid organizations at risk.” said Kumar Ramchandran, Senior Vice President of Products, Palo Alto Networks.

“Palo Alto Networks’ ZTNA 2.0 secures modern hybrid enterprises. This partnership allows organizations to combine the performance, scale, and reliability of Google Cloud’s global network with Palo Alto Networks’ security expertise.” You can benefit from it,” continues Ramchandran.

“By combining Prisma Access and BeyondCorp, customers can leverage the innovation, scale and trusted cloud infrastructure of Google Cloud to seamlessly access zero trust security solutions built for today’s workforce. Google Cloud.

“At Google Cloud, we continue to deliver unique solutions with our customers’ needs in mind, bringing innovation from across the ecosystem of Google and its partners to easy-to-use services backed by Google’s unique scale and depth of experience. ,” added Potti.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access platform helps transform networking and security to deliver true Zero Trust supporting both managed and unmanaged devices while providing consistent protection across the enterprise. increase. The industry’s only ZTNA 2.0 solution provides deep and continuous inspection of all application traffic, even for authorized connections, to prevent all threats, including zero-day threats, and enables data centers, branch offices, and secure access for mobile users.

Prisma Access is built on Google’s global backbone to protect your enterprise at cloud scale.

BeyondCorp Enterprise builds on Google’s years of Zero Trust experience to seamlessly provide access to applications, cloud resources, and private data hosted on Google Cloud, third-party clouds, or on-premises. provide a secure experience for your organization. .

BeyondCorp Enterprise leverages Chrome to provide a secure enterprise browsing solution with no agents installed on devices, offering a simple and secure Zero Trust approach to unmanaged devices.

