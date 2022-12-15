Google may use rings and bracelets as input method for upcoming AR glasses





Frame touchpads are a thing of the past

This year’s Google I/O was filled with hardware (both actual announcements and teasers) as well as software and developer announcements. We saw teasers for the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, and we learned about the Pixel tablet, which has both launched but has yet to launch. But one thing Google was teasing was the launch of future AR glasses. However, it’s possible that Glass works a little differently than what we’ve seen from Google before. According to sources, Google is already considering two very different input methods for its upcoming device.

The company is considering smart rings and bracelets as input methods for these upcoming glasses, according to 9to5Google and its sources familiar with the development at Google. The way I interacted with Google Glass was through a touchpad that allows for tap and swipe gestures. This is the principle that Google pursues with these companion hand devices. If you’ve read Rings and thought about Air Gestures, you’re not alone, but you probably aren’t the one here. If you were hoping for a return to the Pixel 4’s gesture system, you might be out of luck.

Instead, there may be something similar to Focals by North (remember Google bought North). These glasses came with a “loop” ring that allowed you to use the joystick to navigate the interface and select items. Google may ditch that joystick and add a less bulky tactile surface. Another solution Google is apparently looking at, a bracelet, could work on a similar principle and allow you to swipe and tap with your finger. The bracelet also has haptic feedback.

It may be too early to know how these AR glasses work, but we’d love to know more — Google may provide more information at future events. Maybe during Google I/O 2023 next year? That’s probably about five months away.

