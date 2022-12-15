University of Texas and Google Partner to Provide Career Training for Students





Listen to article 2 minutes This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Dive Brief: The University of Texas System and Google announced on December 9th that the university will begin offering Google Career Certificates to students at eight of her system institutions. The certificate will be incorporated into undergraduate degree programs and offered as a co-curricular experience at no additional cost to students, according to a news release. in the areas of automation, project management, and user experience design. The partnership with the University of Texas is Google’s largest partnership with a university to date, the release said. Texas’ population is projected to double he by 2050, and Texas is projected to have the highest net employment growth of any state by 2030. UT institutions are proud to lead efforts to meet the demands of the state’s workforce and industry, positioning our graduates for success and professional growth. In the modern job market, Prime Minister James Milliken said in a news release: Dive Insight:

As companies seek to find workers with the skills needed for their industries, many companies are working with universities to train students and help connect them to jobs.

Last week, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced a new apprenticeship program that provides training on Workday, a talent platform from the university and Workday advisory partner Helios Consulting. Enrolled individuals have the opportunity to find a job with the Helios client after completing the program.

Similarly, those enrolled in the Google Career Certificates program have access to the Google Career Certificates Employer Consortium. This includes over 150 US companies such as Deloitte, Target, and Verizon, which hope to put Google Career Certificate graduates into entry-level jobs.

In some cases, employers say they will consider certificates in lieu of four-year degrees when screening candidates.

