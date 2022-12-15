Instagram Adds ‘Notes’ Feature, Challenges BeReal App with ‘Honest Stories’





paper

Two new Instagram features called ‘Notes’ and ‘Group Profiles’ are shown in the image provided. (Credit: Meta/Instagram)

Instagram has announced a series of new features, including a new way to share thoughts called ‘Notes’ and a feature called ‘Honest Stories’ similar to the popular social media app BeReal.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, which also owns Instagram, announced the change in a blog post on Tuesday.

The company said it is starting to roll out Notes, short posts of up to 60 characters using only text and emoji that appear at the top of users’ inboxes. The feature was quickly compared to his AIM out of office message and Facebook status from last year by many online.

To add a note, Instagram users should go to the top of their inbox and follow back or select followers in their Close Friends list. The note appears at the top of her inbox 24 hours a day.

The “Notes” feature is shown in the image provided. (Credit: Meta/Instagram)

Replies to the note will arrive in the user’s inbox as a direct message.

“During testing, we found that people liked being able to share their thoughts and start conversations in a lightweight and easy way,” said Meta. “From asking for advice to sharing what you’re up to, Notes offers a casual and spontaneous way for people to express themselves and connect with each other.”

Another update being rolled out is called “Candid Stories,” and Meta said Instagram has begun testing it. Candid statements can be captured from the Stories camera, articles from multiple authors at the top of your feed, or daily notification reminders that start after your first candid statement.

An example of Candid Stories is shown in the image provided. (Credit: Meta/Instagram)

The ability to share spontaneous, less curated photos, and the ability to send daily reminder notifications to do so, mirrors much of what the BeReal app does. The camera captures photos from your smartphone’s front and rear cameras and switches between the two in seconds.

The app, which encourages users to upload raw photos, has skyrocketed in popularity this year. As of August, the app had been downloaded more than 43 million times, according to FOX News, citing app intelligence firm Apptopia.

BeReal: About the latest SNS app

Social media platform BeReal is touted as an authentic way to share your daily life with your friends. (Credit: FOX News)

For that part, Meta said Instagram users who don’t want to receive Candid Stories’ daily notification reminders can always turn it off in settings. The company said it is testing a similar feature on Facebook Stories.

The third item Instagram debuted this week is an update to the “Add Yours” feature in Stories. The app is testing a new update that allows users to invite friends to join by tapping “Pass” when prompted.

“Since we launched Add Yours in Stories last year, we’ve seen prompts encourage people to share in unplanned and creative ways.

Finally, Instagram is testing new features to “give people more ways to collaborate and connect with their friends in groups.” The company says people will soon be able to create and join what it calls “group profiles,” allowing them to share posts and stories with friends on dedicated shared profiles.

“When you share content to a group profile, that content is only shared with group members, not followers, and posted to the group profile, not your own,” explains Meta.

An example of a “group profile” is shown in the image provided. (Credit: Meta/Instagram)

To create a new group profile,[+]to tap[グループ プロファイル]Choose.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.

