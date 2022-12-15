Dulles settles public records lawsuit over Google data centers, disclosing water usage to The Oregonian/OregonLive





The Dulles agreed to disclose how much city water Google’s data centers use, waived a 13-month legal battle to keep the information secret, and disclosed Google’s water consumption over the next few years. I promised to

The case represents a major test of Oregon’s public records law. Last year, after The Oregonian/OregonLive demanded Google records, The Dalles sued the media outlet to block the release of the information. It claimed that Google’s use of water was a trade secret exempt from Oregon’s disclosure requirements.

The city has now abandoned that effort. In a settlement filed in Wasco County Circuit Court Wednesday, The Dales agreed to provide Google with 10 years of his water usage data and future annual water usage figures.

The Dulles will also pay $53,000 in legal fees to the Press Commission for Press Freedom, the nonprofit advocacy group that represented The Oregonian/OregonLive in this case.

The city said Wednesday that its own legal costs totaled $106,000, and Google had pledged to cover those costs and a $53,000 settlement.

The deal raises questions about the underlying question of how utilities manage water, as well as whether the government is willing to defer to big business on issues of transparency.

The information itself is in the public’s best interest, said Ellen Osoinach, an RCFP attorney who represented The Oregonian/OregonLive in the case.

This is a limited communal resource and Western countries are in drought, Osoynak said. We have data centers across the United States and here in Oregon, and the amount of water they consume is critical to all water users.

The City promised to provide information on Google’s water use within one day of the settlement becoming effective. That means the information could be available this week. Mr. and Mrs. Dales promised to make information about Google’s water use available to him, The Oregonian/OregonLive, and to anyone who requested it.

Therese Bottomly, editor of The Oregonian/OregonLive, said it’s like a perfect example of the clash of two key narratives: both the expansion of large companies and the public resources they need to use. I thought That’s why Oregonians believe they should have all the information they have the right to in order to make the best decisions.

The Dulles negotiated a new water rights agreement with Google last year. The $28.5 million contract gave the Silicon Valley company the ability to cover the cost of upgrading the city’s water system and distribute to Google a portion of the additional water that became available after the project.

Google and other technology companies use water to cool the high-performance computers that run their data centers. The company had indicated that the additional water would allow the company to build more data centers in the city. Since then, Google has received government approval to build one new data center, but has not disclosed when that will go ahead.

The water deal gained national attention as environmentalists, farmers and tribal leaders questioned whether The Dales’ commitment to Google would limit the water available for other purposes. I was.

When asked by The Oregonian/OregonLive about how much water Google is already using, the city refused to disclose the records, even though the Wasco County District Attorney ordered the city to do so. . Many other Oregon jurisdictions, including Hillsboro, Prineville and Broadman, readily provide details on water use by major utility customers.

However, the Dulles sued to block the release of the information, claiming that Google’s use of water is a trade secret. The Dulles City Council approved the Water Rights Agreement shortly thereafter, but he kept his water use secret for over a year before the case moved to court.

Dalles Mayor Richard Mays said in an interview Wednesday that he felt strongly our lawyers had a very good case that water use was in fact a trade secret, convincing us. Google was concerned that competitors knew how to cool their servers.

Ultimately, however, Mays said Google changed its position and agreed to release the water records. That’s why we backed off, he said.

Last year, some city council members said they wanted the public to have access to Google’s water usage statistics before they voted to approve the water deal. However, after the city agreed to provide access to the information to the city council, members of the city council unanimously voted in favor of the agreement.

On Wednesday, Mays said he didn’t think the public needed to know details about Google’s water use before the deal.

They’ll find out now, so I don’t really think it’s a big deal, Mays said.

Google declined to comment on the settlement or expansion plans at The Dalles.

According to Tim Gleeson, former dean of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications, how The Dalles applied Oregon’s public records law by allowing Google to fund the city’s legal battle. Another concern arose as to whether

Private money to fund public litigation distorts the entire public process and undermines the public interest, said Gleason, now a professor emeritus at the university.

Congress probably never considered the possibility of private companies funding to seal public records, Gleason said. Now that that has happened, he said lawmakers should review public records laws to prevent private companies from keeping public information out of the public eye.

It turns everything upside down, he said. Allowing private entities to substantively fund public advocacy efforts to remove something from the public domain simply goes against the basic intent of the law.

The problem, Gleason said, was that while the Dulles City Council voted for the Water Rights Accord, information about the company’s water use was hidden from voters in a lawsuit funded by Google.

He said the city council has made decisions based on information that the public has not been able to access through this process. Perhaps it wouldn’t have been if Google hadn’t funded this lawsuit.

