Google layoffs: parent company Alphabet still hiring new employees amid talks of job cuts





As rumors swirl about possible layoffs, Google remains a hiring machine, adding new employees to its ranks. The tech giant continues to expand its workforce while others in the sector are cutting back. Whether this is a sign of confidence in the face of uncertainty, or a simple case of the company having too much money to burn remains to be seen. We have hammered out some strong hints about reduction. Meanwhile, Google employees confirm that the company continues to hire at all levels.

Some recent posts on Blind made it clear that Google is rushing to hire not just key roles, but even entry-level jobs. Blind is a platform that allows employees to post anonymously, verifying accounts only via official email identities. Employees are similarly clueless about Google’s hiring strategy.

In a post by a Google employee, “It’s [Google] It’s not just hiring for key roles. We are recruiting for all levels. Including his 13 fresh graduates with a 2023 start date. It’s still offering offers for common l3, l4, l5 positions…what is this company smoking?”

In contrast to Meta, where the company has completely frozen hiring processes leading to layoffs, Google hasn’t stopped halting onboarding new employees.

A Squarespace employee commented on a post claiming that Google recently started asking him/her for a new job. The individual said: “Google suddenly gave me the information. I thought it was strange. We were in contact every six months until mid-year, after which there was no sound.Now they started again.”

A report in November suggested that Google would lay off about 10,000 employees. Google previously announced it would delay its hiring process to the fourth quarter of this year. The layoff process hasn’t started yet, but if Google is already planning to cut jobs, a hiring freeze would be appropriate.

During the company’s third quarter 2022 earnings call, Google argued that the company’s actions to slow the pace of hiring would become more apparent in 2023. The company added his 12,765 in the third quarter. According to Google, most of the employees hired were in technical positions.

In the fourth quarter, Google announced that headcount additions would slow to less than half of the headcount added in the third quarter. However, Google will continue to hire key roles, especially top engineering and technical talent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-layoffs-amidst-talks-of-job-cuts-parent-company-alphabet-is-still-hiring-new-employees-356378-2022-12-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

