PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit 2022 Calls for Responsible Innovation and Adaptive Reinvention





HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), a leading real estate technology company in Southeast Asia, brings its thought leadership platform, PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit (ARES), to the live stage. returned to , attracting the brightest minds from around the world to Thailand’s capital.

Following the successful 2020 and 2021 virtual summit editions, the 2022 edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit, supported by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and PropertyGuru for Business, will focus on the theme of ‘Adaptive Reinvention’. I’m here. The full-day program focused on the future direction of the real estate and technology sectors as they emerge from the pandemic era and continue to consider climate realities.

ARES 2022, hosted by seasoned broadcaster Tina Ryan, will take place on December 8, 2022, marking 15 years since the founding of PropertyGuru Group. His 2022 edition of the summit coincided with the launch of her ProeprtyGuru for Business, the company’s enterprise brand.

Hari V. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of PropertyGuru Group, said: Clients such as property developers, agents, banks, appraisers, city planners and policy makers. It is our mission to bring transparency to the real estate journey and create a trusted platform for home seekers and business partners. Our ambition is to help our business partners and customers make better-informed decisions by leveraging our unique data, technology and people.

At the company or city level, these decisions can affect thousands, even millions of people.PropertyGuru For Business helps clients maximize growth opportunities while mitigating risk and uncertainty. PropertyGuru for Business provides enterprise clients with the right data, tools and information to navigate the uncertain economic conditions ahead and be ready to serve their customers. We believe this is a timely launch as we hope to be able to ”

Jeremy Williams, Managing Director of Marketplaces at PropertyGuru Group, said: During these eight years of his life, PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit’s goal remains unchanged: to educate, innovate, share inspirational ideas, stimulate innovation, and develop practical solutions that help improve the built environment.

“Our theme this year is adaptive reinvention. How our cities, communities and built environments can adapt to change, and how we, the inhabitants and developers of these environments, We will focus on how we can leverage best practices and lessons from the past to build the community of tomorrow.”

Over 40 global experts from around the world join summit held at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection hotel in Bangkok to issue and update calls for adaptation and mitigation in a world changed by coronavirus and global warming Did. The discussions and presentations were in addition to the audience who watched the summit live stream on our official YouTube and Facebook channels to exercise critical thinking in the areas of post-pandemic sustainability, inclusivity, diversity and creativity. , challenged the audience.

The 8th PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit was divided into four thematic segments. revive/reboot; rethink/reset; and reimagine/reinvent.

The program kicked off with a call to action on urban change from Stephen Oehme, Managing Director of Quantum Thailand Ltd and former executive of Burj Khalifa Dubai. The first segment of the program includes a keynote address on sustainability by Elastus Njuke Ndugire, his manager of the Urban Investment Facility of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), and a keynote address on sustainability by Sytarn Hansakul. A keynote address on the state of the economy was also included. Asia Analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

The second segment of the summit featured a keynote address by Kim-See Lim, Director of East Asia and the Pacific, International Finance Corporation (IFC)/World Bank Group, on ways to finance real estate businesses and climate investments. rice field. Keynote on humanitarian technology by Illac Diaz, Founder of the Liter of Light Foundation and 2020 PropertyGuru Visionary of the Year Award. Tech entrepreneur Dustin Jefferson Onghangseng also unveiled a showcase for the comprehensive air sensor uHoo, which won the 2021 PropertyGuru Tech Innovation Award.

The second segment ended with a discussion on ownership of the LGBTQI+ community in Asia. Mr. Ramil Andag, his SOGIESC Rights Officer at the APCOM Foundation. William Tan, real estate advisor and co-founder of Prindent and Haus of Pride, said:

The third segment is a data-driven sustainable affordable housing solutions panel featuring Dr. Nai Jia Lee, Head of Real Estate Intelligence at PropertyGuru Group, and Ryan Ip, CFA, MRICS Research Fellow ( co-published by the REHDA Institute). Our Hong Kong Foundation Director and Head of Land and Housing, Moderator Tan Sri Datuk Eddy Chen Lok Loi, Trustee of REHDA Institute and Group Managing Director of MKH Berhad. International broadcaster Manishatank focuses on smart post-corona development strategies with panelist Josh Che, Partner and Tax Head of HLB Man His Judd and Director and Treasurer of the Australian Property Funds Association led the following discussion. Stephen Pimbury, Founding Partner and Director of SPARK Architects. He is Winston Lee, Director of Special Projects at PropertyGuru Group. and Ir. Dr. Zulhkiple A. Bakar, Managing His Director of Perunding ZAB Sdn Bhd.

The third segment continued with a design keynote by Marshall Blecher, founding partner of Copenhagen-based architectural studio MAST, who works with water to create innovative, open and sustainable spaces. rice field. Another panel moderated by Variety’s media analyst and correspondent Heidi Chung In her discussion, the leading voices driving a sustainability-first mindset among developers, investors and consumers in Asia has been taken up. Kristin Thorsteins, Regional Head of Partnership Growth, West Asia Pacific, IWG; Rachanee Chanawatr, Asia Pacific Principal, International Finance Corporation/World Bank Group; Stephen Orme; Thien Duong, GroupGSA’s general director for Vietnam, said:

The segment concluded with a discussion by powerful women leaders. Jean Jacquelyn de Castro, CEO of ESCA Incorporated. Loemonga Haemasan, President of Asiana Group. It was moderated by Shyn Yee Ho-Strangas, her Director of Managing Her Solutions for Data and Software at PropertyGuru Group, and Jessica Zafra, Palanca Award-winning author and journalist.

For the final segment of ARES 2022, we brought together today’s most influential content creators and personalities to discuss the impact of new media on real estate seekers. Nelly Hrnic, creator of Nelly’s Life and Making It Happen. And television personality and creator Will Dasovich, with a special appearance by Irak Diaz.

The final segment was also an opportunity to give some honors to outstanding game changers and innovators. The PropertyGuru Tech Innovation Award is a benchmark of excellence for start-ups and SMEs with innovative products and proptech innovation, Rebricks, an Indonesian company that transforms rejected waste into useful building materials was given to Jules Kay, General Manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards & Events, joined Rebricks founder Novita Tan and her girlfriend Ovy Sabrina for a chat about their trash journey to green bricks. The company beat out US and Thai contenders for the award.

PropertyGuru Group Chief Technology Officer Manav Kamboj presented the Developer’s Choice award to the winner of the PropertyGuru Hackathon 2022. Selling Sunsets, a market insight and campaign tool. Kamboj also delivered his highly anticipated Guru keynote.

The 2022 Visionary of the Year Award went to Colin Chi, creator of the hit web series Never Too Small. His unique and idiosyncratic storytelling skills and passion for small footprint residential architecture and design have inspired a global movement. His Chee, his fourth overall recipient of this honor, also presented a case study on repurposed structures.

Following the summit, distinguished guests headed for an exclusive gathering at the ARES VIP Cocktail Part, sponsored by PropertyGuru for Business. This was an opportunity to honor four influential women leaders who promote gender diversity and equality in their respective fields. .

The 8th PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit was part of ‘PropertyGuru Week’ and included the presentation of the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final. The presentation served as the culmination of an in-person and virtual celebration of the 2022 Awards Series.

PropertyGuru Asia Property Summit (ARES 2022) is supported by Official MICE Partner Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). Official Partners PropertyGuru for Business; History and Life of Official Channel Partners. The official magazine and podcast Property Report by PropertyGuru. Official PR Partner Artemis Associates; Media Partners d+a Magazine, Esquire PH, Hot Magazine, People Asia, REm Thailand, Southeast Asia Globe, The Grid, Think of Living. Official ESG Partner Baan Dek Foundation. Official charity partner Liter of Light. and supporting organizations Green Building Consulting & Engineering, IFC-Building Resilience Index, IFC-Excellence in Design for Efficiency, and his REHDA Institute.

For more information, please visit AsiaRealEstateSummit.com or email [email protected]

