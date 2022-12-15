Group14 closes additional $214 million to complete $614 million Series C funding round





Group14’s $614 million Series C round will be led by Porsche AG funding in 2022, among investors Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Lightrock’s Climate Impact Fund and Moore Strategic Ventures, and the Biden-Harris administration and DOE’s $100 million grant, announced in October 2022, will fund the construction of Group14’s BAM-2 plant in Moses Lake, Washington.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, today announced 214 million investment from a consortium including Lightrock Climate, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund. announced that it had raised an additional $ Impact Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Oman Investment Authority, Molicel. The funding brings Group14’s Series C round to a total of $614 million.

Group14’s Series C round represents one of the top 10 largest climate technology sector financings completed in 2022, according to Pitchbook. There is a wave of interest due to the increasing importance of innovative, market-ready battery technologies that will drive electrification for all. From strategic, financial and influential investors in commercial manufacturers of silicon battery technology such as Group14.

Brandon Middaugh, Director of Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, said: “As we seek cutting-edge, science-based solutions that can accelerate decarbonization and support a more sustainable tomorrow, Group14’s technology is a powerful tool to accelerate the decarbonization of transport, electronics, energy storage, and more. It shows potential.”

Group14 will launch its first Battery Active Materials (BAM-1) plant in Woodinville, Washington in April 2021. The company’s silicon carbon battery technology, his SCC55, has an annual capacity of 120 tons. Series C funding, along with his recent $100 million grant from the Biden-Harris administration and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), will help Group14 build his second commercial-scale BAM-2 factory. used for construction.

Group14 is actively building BAM factories around the world to meet the rapidly growing demand from global battery manufacturers and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This enables commercial-scale production of advanced silicon battery technology that delivers higher performance than traditional lithium-ion batteries. In terms of energy density and charging rate. In addition to his two US factories, Group14 has announced an additional his BAM factory as part of a joint venture factory with SK Inc. in South Korea. His upcoming BAM plant is designed for modular manufacturing, with each module capable of producing 2,000 tons of SCC55 per year.

Group14 CEO and co-founder Rick Luebbe said: “The market is moving at a breakneck pace and today we are at a veritable crossroads towards the future of electric mobility. It is proof of the realization of, for generations.”

This additional funding is led by Porsche AG with participation from OMERS Capital Markets, Decarbonization Partners, Riverstone Holdings LLC, Vsquared Ventures and Moore Strategic Ventures, Group14’s $400 million Series C funding announced in May 2022 It follows procurement.

Citi and Nomura Greentech acted as joint offering agents in this transaction.

About Group14 Technology

Group14 is a leading commercial manufacturer and supplier of silicon battery technology that was founded to enable all coming electrification and improve the performance of all applications. Group14 currently operates a commercial-scale Battery Active Materials plant in Woodinville, Washington, with two plants under construction: a joint venture with SK, Inc. in South Korea and his second plant in the United States. It’s a schedule. Group14 has raised $650 million to date from prominent investors and clients including Porsche AG, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, OMERS Capital Markets, Decarbonization Partners, Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), BASF, Showa Denko and SK Inc. is raising funds for www.group14.technology.

SOURCE Group14 Technology

