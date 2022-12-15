Advertisements for Australian abortion and contraceptive providers have been banned by Google.Google





MSI Australia, a provider of abortion and contraceptives, says Google has banned its ads in search based on a misunderstanding of Australian law.

Since December 3, MSI Australia has been banned from promoting its services through Google’s paid ads, and the technology company has broadly banned advertising links to MSI websites in its paid ads.

Guardian Australia said the ban may have occurred because Google interpreted the drug as promoting an abortion-inducing drug, even though the drug was not named on MSI Australia’s website. I understand that there is

According to a Google spokesperson, Google has long-standing policies governing abortion-related advertising on its platform. Australia allows abortion ads as long as the advertiser is certified. However, we do not allow the sale or promotion of abortion pills under local legal requirements.

A spokeswoman said MSI’s website has been confirmed to have seen language that may violate its rules and should be updated before advertising resumes.

After reviewing the ad in question, we are working diligently to work with our advertisers to clarify some minor fixes so that we can re-run policy-compliant ads as soon as possible.

It wasn’t until this month that similar blocking of ads was revoked in 2019 and ads began to be banned again after the clinic reported a drop in website traffic and fewer appointments.

MSI was forced to completely redesign its website at the time to avoid getting caught up in the advertising ban.

Jamal Hakim, managing director of MSI Australia, said the new ban was another misunderstanding of Australian law.

Like Groundhog Day, Google has again banned abortion campaigns across the board in Australia, he said. We are tired of advertising policies being misunderstood and limiting people’s ability to find accurate and compassionate information about abortion.

Abortion is legal in Australia, but not easily accessible. A Google ban restricts access to abortion.

MSI Australia receives more than 160,000 calls a year, with 3 out of 4 people seeking information and support and wanting the situation to be resolved as soon as possible.

Since 2019, Google has required abortion providers to be certified to advertise their services on Google in order to crack down on misleading ads that keep women away from abortion providers.

