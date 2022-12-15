FIFA Institute Announces First Cohort





Kapsul Tech Corp. Launches Biomechanically Tested Protective High Collar Shirt For Athletes To Reduce Risk Of Injury Tom Friend December 14, 2022

Kapsul Tech Corp. has designed a protective high collar shirt that can support the athlete’s neck and potentially reduce the risk of injury.

Marketed as the Kapsul Atlas, this lightweight shirt incorporates “Dynamic Neck Stabilization Technology” that protects the area between the player’s upper torso and head. Through a joint study with the Canadian Armed Forces and the University of Waterloo, Kapsul found that its products were particularly beneficial to young athletes with underdeveloped muscles and bones, as well as female athletes identified as having “low muscle density and long necks.” I concluded that it helps.

Shirts/collars should be unobtrusive and should not impede player movement or neck flexibility. A validated human model was used. This is essentially an advanced test dummy. His FEM, often implemented by automakers, allowed the company to study the complex effects on human soft tissues, skeletal structures, muscle tissue, and body fluids after a severe crash.

Another color device, the Q-color, is also popular in contact sports such as football, lacrosse and soccer. The FDA-approved Q-Collar is worn around the neck to gently compress the jugular vein and increase blood flow to the skull.

Tony Pollard and Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys, Casey Twohill of the Washington Commanders and Megan Klingenberg of the NWSL’s Portland Thorns are among the famous athletes currently wearing the Q collar.

