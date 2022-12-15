Google says it won’t change search results after Hong Kong anthem ruckus





Hong Kong: Google announced on Thursday (December 15) that it was no longer manipulating search results. The Hong Kong government has announced that Google has rejected a request to remove the popular protest song.

The controversy began when people searched for Hong Kong’s national anthem, and a link to the pro-democracy song “Glory to Hong Kong” appeared before China’s official “volunteer march”. after it was revealed.

The song was requested by the Chinese city to be removed from search results after it was mistakenly played for Hong Kong athletes at two international sporting events last month.

“Google handles billions of search queries every day, so we build ranking systems that automatically surface relevant, high-quality, and helpful information.”

“We do not manually manipulate organic web listings to determine the ranking of any particular page,” the company said in a statement.

Hong Kong security chief Chris Tang said on Monday that Google had rejected the city government’s request. He called the company’s explanation that the results are based on algorithms “evasive” and “unthinkable.”

Hong Kong leader John Lee said this week that Google has a “moral duty” to respect the country’s national anthem.

China’s foreign ministry backed Li, saying internet companies “have a duty to deliver correct information to the public.”

Google told AFP it was in contact with the Hong Kong government to explain “how our platform and removal policy works.”

“We do not remove web search results except for specific reasons outlined in our Global Policy document.”

Both Tang and Lee argue that Google’s search results are manipulative, placing ads or removing certain results to comply with EU privacy laws.

Police were also asked to investigate whether the mix-up of the national anthem in South Korea violated the city’s national security law, which Beijing imposed in 2020 to quell dissent after protests against democracy. ing.

Google’s search engine is banned in mainland China, but is freely accessible in Hong Kong, where the company also has offices.

After the security law came into force, some tech companies stopped cooperating with Hong Kong police on data requests.

Earlier this year, Google subsidiary YouTube suspended Hong Kong leader Lee’s channel, citing US sanctions.

Li was among the officials sanctioned by the United States in 2020 for their role in restricting civil liberties in Hong Kong.

