which one should i buy?





Google’s smartphone lineup has changed quite a bit since the Nexus days. Since the early days of the Pixel, Google has made great strides in providing his Android fans with great hardware, cameras, and a unique software experience they can’t find anywhere else. In 2022, Google brings us two (and technically three) great new phones with the Pixel 6a released in July and the Pixel 7 series released in October.

If you want to save a little money on flagships or prefer smaller phones, the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 are likely two on your list.

Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6a: Price and availability

Google’s budget-focused Pixel 6a was announced at Google I/O in May 2022 and will be available in July 2022, maintaining the $449 pricing strategy offered by the previous A model and offering 128 GB provided only a single storage option for Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 was announced at his October 2022 Google Pixel event. Impressively, Google managed to put a $599 price tag on its latest flagship device.

Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6a: Specifications

The Pixel 6a is $150 cheaper than the new Pixel 7, but the specs of the two phones are surprisingly similar. While reviewing the Pixel 6a, I was pleasantly surprised by the performance of the mid-range device and how well it paired with his high-end Pixel 7 when I reviewed it. Here’s a breakdown of the key specs for each phone:

specification

google pixel 7

google pixel 6a

build

Aluminum Midframe Smooth Back Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Front Aluminum Midframe Plastic Back Gorilla Glass 3 Front

dimensions and weight

6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm), 197g

5.99 x 2.83 x 0.35 inches (152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm), 178g

screen

6.3″ 2400×1080 (20:9) 90Hz OLED

6.1″ 2400×1080 (20:9) 60Hz OLED

processor

Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor

RAM & storage

8GB

6GB

battery charging

4,355mAh, 20W wired, up to 20W Qi wireless

4,400mAh, wired 18W

safety

In-display fingerprint scanner Face Unlock Titan M2 chip In-display fingerprint scanner Titan M2 chip

rear camera

50MP Wide (f/1.85 w/OIS), 12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2, 114 degree FoV)

12MP Wide (f/1.73 w/OIS), 12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2 114 degree FoV)

front camera

10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8 degree FOV

8MP, f/2.0, 84 degree FOV

port

USB-C

USB-C

audio

stereo speakers

stereo speakers

connectivity

5G (sub6/mmWave), Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

software

Android 13

Android 13

Water and dust resistance

IP68

IP67

colour

lemongrass (green), snow (white), obsidian (black)

sage (green), chalk (white), charcoal (black)

Other features

Google One VPN Software Features: Photo Unblur Faster Night Sight Real Tone Improvements Cinematic Blur Voice Message Transcription Clear Calls Magic Eraser Face Unblur Software Features: Night Sight Real Tone Cinematic Pan Magic Eraser Face Unblur Design and Build Quality : Slight size difference

When Google unveiled the Pixel 6 series in 2021, it introduced a whole new design concept that, like many other brands, removed the rear camera from a square housing in the top left corner of the device and an all-black visor that stretched out the back. moved to Width across the back of the phone. The Pixel 6a had the same styling when it came out in 2022, but instead of a glass back, the 6a has a plastic back that’s a 3D thermoformed composite, and comes in sage (green), There are three color options: chalk (white) and charcoal (black). ). A brushed aluminum frame separates the back and front Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the display. Still, it’s wise to choose one of these excellent his Pixel 6a cases.

With the Pixel 7, Google has refined that style further by using the same color and texture of aluminum as the phone’s side rails and raising it across the visor. Rather, it gives the phone a more cohesive design, as the camera housing appears to blend into the phone’s frame. We created the aluminum frame in three complementary colors to match the color options on the back. As good as it holds your phone, its glass back is something you’ll want to protect with one of the best Pixel 7 cases available.On the front of the Pixel 7 is the more premium Gorilla Glass Victus is also used.

Pixel 7 Pro in the snow

The dimensions of the two phones are similar, with the Pixel 7 being slightly larger than the Pixel 6a, but only by a few millimeters. These small size differences are also reflected in the display size. The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the smaller Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch display that he uses at 60Hz. A slight size difference isn’t a big deal considering the $150 cost difference. The refresh rate difference isn’t a problem either, but if you’re used to 90Hz or higher, going back to 60Hz can be a bit jarring.

Thankfully, both the Pixel 7 and 6a come with official water resistance ratings. The Pixel 7’s IP68 certification gives it a slightly higher degree of water resistance, but its competitor’s IP67 is still very good.

Another slight difference between the two is power. Battery sizes are very similar between his two phones, with the 6a’s 4,400mAh capacity slightly ahead of the Pixel 7’s 4,355mAh. The difference between the two isn’t that big, but it’s a smaller display size and a 60Hz refresh rate that consumes less power. Helps your Pixel 6a’s battery last longer between charges. However, when it comes time to charge your phone, the Pixel 7’s 20W rating fully recovers faster than the 6a’s 18W max.

Performance and Software: Tensor vs Tensor 2 Chip Google Pixel Watch thinks it’s not paired with Pixel 7 Pro when it’s actually paired.

A bit of a surprise when Google announced the Pixel 6a was that it would have the same processor as its flagship Pixel 6 line. Google Tensor was the company’s first in-house processor, bringing solid performance, new camera features, and improved AI processing. This contributes to things like faster interactions with the Google Assistant and better live audio transcriptions, not to mention a more secure experience thanks to the integrated Titan M2 security chip.

Pixel 7 launched with Google Tensor 2. This brings new camera and photo features, improved on-device processing, and better overall performance. Despite the obvious improvements, its introduction was so insignificant that its predecessor became obsolete. So unless you want top-notch processing speeds or new photo features (more on that later), chipset differences aren’t the deciding factor here.

For the most part, Google does a great job of keeping its Pixel phones on par with each other, so there isn’t much to cover in the Software category. doing. However, the Pixel 6a arrived before the 7, so it runs out of updates a bit sooner. Google provides 3 years of platform updates and 5 years of security updates. So 6a will get Android 15 in his July 2025 and the last security update in July 2027. Pixel 7 will get its last update in October 2025 and he in 2027.

However, there are some important differences in software functionality depending on the processor used. As mentioned, the Pixel 7’s Tensor 2 has improved AI capabilities that offer several features that the original Tensor on the 6a can’t, such as faster photo processing, Photo Unblur, Clear Calling, and Audio Message Transcription. Offers. These features may not be something you use every day, but Tensor 2 offers an improved modem for better connectivity everywhere.

Camera: Lemongrass Google Pixel 7 back showing still the best camera housing on the market.

Continuing the trend of similarities between the two devices, Pixel phones have traditionally been among the best smartphone cameras, and the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 have something in common. It is installed. The main wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras. However, the physical hardware between the two is completely different. The Pixel 7’s 50MP primary sensor offers the possibility that the 6a’s lower 12MP option can’t even begin to match.

The larger the sensor, the more information you can get from the scene. The pixels of the image are then combined to create a final image that is much higher quality than the image in 6a. The Pixel 7’s same 50MP sensor can process more information, which also means it can deliver better digitally zoomed images. That same image information is harnessed, so the Pixel 7 can take better night shots faster with the Tensor 2 chip.

Don’t get me wrong. The Pixel 6a is one of the best phones on the market when it comes to photo quality, but when compared to the Pixel 7, the difference is even greater. However, considering the price difference, you may be able to slide those differences in. Plus, you can still take advantage of the 6a’s excellent Magic Eraser feature to easily remove objects from your photos. However, Photo Unblur for Pixel 7 series is not available.

On the front of the Pixel 7 is a 10.8MP sensor with a 92 degree field of view compared to 84 degrees for the Pixel 6a’s 8MP camera. So if you plan to take a lot of group selfies, or if you want to include as much background as possible in your photos, the Pixel 7’s wide angle is a better choice.

Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 6a: Which Should You Buy?

Overall, the Pixel 7 is the better phone. Aside from the smaller battery and less durable glass back, the Pixel 7 does everything better than the 6a.It also has a faster in-display fingerprint reader. But the best option for you depends on your needs and budget. Both devices are great deals in the current phone situation. If you’re trying to keep as much money as possible in your bank account, or don’t need the Pixel 7’s high-end features and camera, the Pixel 6a is a great option. You can get a better all-around phone at an affordable price.

