Johannesburg: Retail sector gears up for Digital Retail Africa 2023





JOHANNESBURG & GAUTEN, SOUTH AFRICA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following various successful editions of Digital Retail Africa, the 5th edition of Digital Retail Africa will take place at the Hilton in Johannesburg on January 26, 2023. It will be held in Sandton. South Africa. Under the theme of “Preparing for the New Era of Digital Retail”, the conference will bring together the brightest minds in the retail industry to explore innovative ideas and cutting-edge technologies to ride the new wave of consumerism in Africa. increase. The event will also feature speakers who are thought leaders, visionaries and experts in the retail industry.

Hosted annually by IT News Africa, #DigitalRetailAfrica brings together hundreds of local and international retail industry leaders for a dynamic conversation to learn about retail innovation and how the industry is currently being redefined Encourage

Reasons to join:

Get a glimpse into the future of retail and understand the next wave of innovation and disruption across the industry. Create cutting-edge innovation roadmaps and compare against global bests. Hear from leading retailers on how they are using technology to transform the customer experience. Learn from the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries who are setting the pace of change and driving retail disruption. We work with the entire retail technology ecosystem, from start-ups to global technology suppliers, supply chain disruptors, retailers, investors and analysts.

The main topics covered are:

Stay ahead of the chaos by developing your own digital products. Find partners in the digital realm to ensure relevance. Pushing the boundaries of the future of digital retail. The impact of e-commerce on consumers. Explore the pros and cons of social commerce. Unlock the power of your data and lead the industry. Using technology, he connects with Gen Z and millennial shoppers.

The confirmed speakers for Digital Retail Africa 2023 are:

way to participate:

Join as a Participant: Learn from the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries who are setting the pace of change and driving disruption in retail.

Join us as a speaker: Showcase your thought leadership. Please share your insights and experiences. Form solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor: showcase your brand and present your solutions to a community of retailers, brands, retail tech, e-commerce companies, tech companies and everyone in the retail tech industry.

For those looking for maximum exposure, our sponsorship and exhibition packages offer a great opportunity to showcase your brand, speak and present your solutions to an audience of your choice. Packages are available for all budgets, but spots are limited.

For more information on this conference, please visit: Digital Retail Africa 2023

Visit us on social media: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005440/en/Johannesburg-Retail-Sector-Gears-Up-For-Digital-Retail-Africa-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos