Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Causes Serious Performance Issues For Some PC Players





Developer CD Projekt Red has rolled out the next-gen update for The Witcher 3, and for some PC players, the upgrade seems to be doing a little more harm than good.

After today’s free next-gen update, PC players are reporting significant framerate drops and strange texture and model rendering throughout The Witcher 3. Posts on The Witcher subreddit often mention hardware in action, but Geralt’s adventures seem anything but simple. Fixed by an expensive upgrade. Many users with high-end graphics cards have reported the same issue.

A few frame rate issues include drops below 60 fps on NVIDIA’s 30-series cards, demonstrating that pre-update performance outperforms the latest version of The Witcher 3. These complaints are relatively common, along with what’s going on with this grass. At least the grass is giving people a good laugh.

The subreddit also has a Witcher 3 troubleshooting mega thread for the update, trying to crowdsource answers from people facing everything from frequent crashes to memory leaks. The game’s ugly PC failures include reports of save files not loading, and other players who successfully launch the game call it “unplayable” even on low settings.

Some users will adjust the settings and try again, but the normal power-on-power-off method for PC gaming troubleshooting seems to work for a very small percentage of users. For anyone looking to fix what they can do by the time a patch from CDPR, general suggestions for performance issues include removing mods, disabling ray his tracing, booting in DirectX 11, updating GPU drivers Includes reconfirmation.

Of course, these are not universal fixes and may only slightly improve a larger problem. You can also revert to an older build of The Witcher 3 and play without the next-gen upgrade, like this thread on u/samuskay. Both the Steam and GOG copies have a properties window available via right-click. There you should be able to revert to an older version.

On the CDPR side, there is no official fix for PC performance yet, but the developers are aware of the reports. On Twitter, The Witcher Series’ official account said the team was “actively investigating all reports and will provide an update as soon as possible on specific issues.”

We are aware of issues reported by PC players since the release of last night’s update. We are actively investigating all reports and will provide updates as soon as possible on specific issues. Thank you for your patience!

The Witcher (@witchergame) December 14, 2022

Some tweaking may be a common expectation among PC gamers, but the CDPR performance fiasco doesn’t exist in isolation. The studio’s Cyberpunk 2077 launch was so confusing on the PS4 that it was dropped from the PlayStation 4. The game’s disastrous launch sparked several lawsuits that ultimately ended in a settlement.

The Witcher 3’s next-gen update has a bit of the opposite problem, with most consoles fairing better than the PC version. IGN had the chance to get hands-on with Geralt on the console. Also, check out our PS4 Pro vs PS5 comparison.

