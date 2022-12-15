Watch: All Speaker Sessions at Broadcast Sport Tech Innovation Forum | News





The Broadcast Sport Tech Innovation Forum took place on Thursday 24th November 2022 at BT Sport Studios in Stratford, London.

This free-to-attend event for the sports production sector delves into innovations used in many areas of sports media in sessions featuring many of the world’s leading sports broadcasters, producers and rights holders.

Below you can see all the sessions for the day in full.

Chatting with Jamie Hindhaugh, Head of BT Sport

Chair: Felicity Barr Broadcast Journalist

Speaker: Jamie Hindo, Head of BT Sport – BT Sport

A look back at 12 months of sports broadcasting and sports production through the eyes of a BT Sports representative.

Behind the scenes: Womens Euros & Commonwealth Games

Chair: Max Miller, Reporter Broadcast Sport

Speakers: Victoria Cotton, Executive Producer, Live Stream – BBC Sport, Bethan Evans, Production Director, Sport – Whisper. David Harnett, Director of Operations – Timeline Television. David Tippett, Managing Director – Sunset + Vine

This panel will explore the innovations involved in the production and broadcasting of two of the biggest events of the year: the Womens Euros and the Commonwealth Games.

Technical Case Study: Cloud Archive – base and Racing Past Media

Chair: Emily Wilford, Head of Marketing – Base

Speakers: Steve Rider, Director – Racing Past Media, Ben Foakes, CEO – Bass, David Candler, Senior Director, Customer Solutions – Veritone

How to monetize your tape archives using cloud-based workflows.

How future technology will enhance fan engagement

Chair: Felicity Barr Broadcast Journalist

Speakers: Andy Beale, Chief Engineer – BT Sport, Matt Stagg, Director, Mobile & Immersive Strategy – BT Sport

Panelists will discuss how technological advances will affect how fans access live sports in the future.

New Sports Opportunities and Challenges Coming to Market

Speaker: Stephen Sidlo, Head of Media – Airspeeder

Introducing the Airspeeder

Tech Case Study: Blackmagic – Innovation in Online Sports Broadcasting

Chair: Sadie Groom, Managing Director – Bubble Agency

Speaker: Elliot Hackney, Managing Director – The Fellas Studios

Chatting with Elliot Hackney, Managing Director of The Fellas Studios.

Chair: Jake Bickerton, Editorial Director – Broadcast Sport

Speakers: Gavin Johnson, Group Media Director – City Football Group, Kimberley Walker-Jones, Studio Manager – City Studios, Graham Belshaw, Live Production Lead – City Studios

Chat with City Football Group about City Studios – A new content hub in the heart of Manchester City that includes a high-end TV studio facility at the heart of the City Football Academy on the Etihad campus.

Analyzing the shape of sports media that will change in 2022

Speaker: Conrad Wiacek, Head of Sports Analytics and Consulting, Global Data

The keynote will provide independent analysis and insights on the sports media sector from leading data/insights provider Global Data.

Technologies that made the biggest difference in 2022

Chair: Felicity Barr Broadcast Journalist

Speaker: John Murphy, Creative Director, Motion – BBC Sport. Brian Leonard, Head of Engineering, IMG Studios

This roundtable brings together broadcasters, producers and product specialists to discuss the new technologies they’ve used most in the last 12-18 months.

Speaker: Jake Bickerton, Editorial Director – Broadcast Sport

A quick recap of the key themes covered throughout the day at the Broadcast Sports Tech Innovation Forum 2022 and updates on upcoming events hosted by Broadcast Sports.

