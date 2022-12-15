4 Tech Predictions Businesses Should Watch for in 2023





Pete Hanlon is the CTO of Moneypenny. Moneypenny handles outsourced phone calls, live chats and digital communications for thousands of businesses worldwide.

Last year, I predicted that computers will be able to understand us better, and 2022 will see significant progress in the field of conversational AI. AIs such as OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA 2 have shown significant improvements in language comprehension and the ability to leverage general knowledge during conversations.

This leap was best illustrated by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who had a comprehensive conversation with LaMDA 2, a general-purpose AI, during his presentation at Google IO. The scenario is a bit contrived, the AI ​​told me it was the planet Pluto, but I didn’t get the “Tell me what you can see when you go to Pluto” or “Have you found anything? Visitors?” AI’s use of language And the general understanding of what was being discussed was very impressive.

With that in mind, here are my tech predictions for 2023.

1. Computers become more creative.

2022 saw the release of state-of-the-art image-based AI, including OpenAI’s DALL-E 2, Google’s Imagen, and Huggingface’s Stable Diffusers. These cutting-edge AIs can generate photorealistic images from simple text prompts. For example, the prompt “Darth Vader riding a bicycle in the style of Claude Monet” creates an image of Darth Vader on a bicycle exactly as Claude Monet painted it. You may be thinking, “I found it on Google image search.” However, it’s worth pointing out that the AI ​​isn’t searching for existing images on the internet and pasting them. Instead, we’re creating a whole new image based on our general understanding of what Darth Vader and his bicycle look like, and Claude Monet’s painting style. So the AI ​​is creating a whole new image of its own.

In 2023, the field will move to the next level, moving from static image generation to video generation based solely on 3D models and textual descriptions. We also predict that AI-based music generation will take a big step forward. We’ve had systems that can do this for a while, but I think 2023 will be the year AI-based music generation gets better and can actually be listened to and enjoyed.

2. Lawyers will benefit from AI.

Having the ability to generate images, videos and music just by telling the AI ​​what to do gives everyone the tools to be creative. , designing a logo, or creating images for a PowerPoint presentation can all be quick and relatively easy tasks. However, technology is evolving rapidly, creating major question marks around intellectual property and ownership of content created.

As a business, law firms are already benefiting from AI through new due diligence tools, contract drafting and research, and time and money savings. However, as a profession, there are huge opportunities in the field of intellectual property.

A common reaction now is that AI art cannot be copywritten. This is fine as long as the content is not used commercially. However, it can be problematic when used to create images for movies and marketing campaigns. Also, AI images cannot be copyrighted, but if you use AI to make an exact copy of the Mona Lisa and use it commercially, you can be sued. We expect to see some special cases resolved over the next few years, but one thing is certain: litigation will occur and lawyers will benefit from this technological advancement.

3. AI augments human intelligence.

The secret to AI success is people. I wrote about this in detail in a previous article, but instead of thinking of AI as a technological advancement or an add-on to streamline processes, the idea that AI can create a distinct competitive advantage, for example. there is a change in It’s not just technology; It’s about how companies do business. Harnessing the power of AI is not just about technology. It’s about how to get the best out of people and how to equip them with everything they need to be the best they can be. to reach. AI is not the only goal. The goal is to help your employees (and your business) be at their best with added superpowers, so to speak.

4. Digital transformation will accelerate.

The world is changing rapidly and every business needs to understand what that change means for them. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, blockchain, and ultra-fast network protocols such as 5G are now commonplace. It is more important than ever for companies to understand how cutting-edge technology can be adopted as part of their business as usual (BAU), automating tasks, making better decisions, improving their products and It helps align your services more closely with your customers. needs. In fact, Gartner predicts that 70% of organizations will implement structured infrastructure automation to achieve flexibility and efficiency, up from his 20% in 2021.

The technology we have is exciting and we are seeing great progress this year, but we embrace the possibilities and opportunities it brings to doing business better and making them an integral part of our business model. You need to focus on..

