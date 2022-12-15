Fireworks puzzle game Fantavision returns for PSVR2 premiere





Japan Studio’s PS2 classic puzzle game Fantavision returns next year on PSVR2.

A launch game for consoles where you match and chain colored fireworks to explode for long combos and impressive displays.

It is currently slated to return as Fantavision 202X as the launch title for Sony’s next VR headset.

PlayStation VR2 new release announcement-Ian’s VR corner

As revealed on the PlayStation Blog, the new game is being developed and published by Cosmo Machia Inc. on Unreal Engine.

Again, the player must match the fireworks, but the headset and controller must provide a more immersive experience by aiming directly at the fireworks and triggering them with haptic feedback.

In addition to the single player mode, a replay mode will be available.

Fantavision 202X will be released on February 22, 2023, the same day as PSVR2.

Other games from the Japanese studio are also featured on the PlayStation Blog.

This includes the sword-fighting action Altair Breaker, the co-op Japanese steampunk adventure, The Tale of Onogoro, the rhythm game Kizuna AI – Touch The Beat!, the investigation game Diskronia: Chronos Alternate, and the multiplayer from the creators of Tokyo Chronos. Includes Player Tactical Shooter X8.

For more PSVR2 details, check out our everything you need to know guide.

