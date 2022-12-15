TikTok Appears To Push Harmful Posts To Younger Users, Researchers Say





TikTok appears to be rapidly pushing videos about eating disorders and self-harm to 13-year-old users, researchers said Wednesday, raising new concerns about the service’s impact on young people.

TikTok tailors streams of short videos to people based on their interests, views, and accounts they follow. Center for Countering Digital Hate reported Wednesday that within 30 minutes of joining the platform, sometimes he recommended content related to eating disorders and self-harm to his 13-year-old. start. non-profit organization.

According to the researchers, when young users viewed and liked body image and mental health content, TikTok automatically recommended related videos every 39 seconds. To test the app, researchers set up eight of her accounts in August in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, posing as the minimum user age of 13.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said in an interview that the route to extreme content was very benign. When you catch your eye on a video of your dream body in beautiful clothes, the algorithm quickly realizes that you are interested in body image.

Some test accounts saw videos promoting junk cholexia (a slang term for people with anorexia who eat only junk food), as well as videos of users talking about suicide or featuring razor blades. rice field. Researchers found that many videos promoted eating disorders using hashtags using codewords to avoid moderation, with harmful videos juxtaposed with more positive videos about recovery. I was. For example, people use #EdSheeranDisorder to tag posts about eating disorders and appear to be talking about pop singers.

TikTok has disputed the report’s findings.

TikTok spokesperson Mahsau Cullinane said the activity and resulting experience do not reflect the true behavior and viewing experience of real people. We regularly consult with health professionals to remove policy violations and provide access to supportive resources for everyone who needs help.

Cullinan said the company’s purpose is to build services for everyone, including those who choose to share their recovery journeys or educate others on these important topics. I added that it is

The report comes at a very difficult time for TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. While TikTok’s popularity continues to skyrocket, the company says it has more than 1 billion users, and some US lawmakers have criticized TikTok, citing national security concerns. threatened to ban the

There are also growing concerns about the content TikTok provides to teens. A 2021 Wall Street Journal study found that teens are inundated with risky weight-loss videos that contain tips for staying under 300 calories a day. Meanwhile, the news show 60 Minutes recently provided young users of her Douyin, his ByteDances version of his TikTok available in China, with educational and patriotic content, with just a few hours per day. We reported that we were limited to 40 minutes.

TikTok isn’t the only social media platform facing scrutiny for its influence on young people. Earlier this year, a British coroner ruled that Instagram and other social media platforms were involved in her 2017 suicide of her 14-year-old girl Molly Russell. Documents leaked last year from Frances Haugen, a former employee of her Meta who owns Instagram, said the teenage girl was struggling with her body image issues while using her Instagram. It detailed an internal investigation suggesting that. Instagram has had problems curbing content that promotes eating disorders.

Ahmed said TikTok needs scrutiny from parents and legislators, increased visibility and algorithmic transparency. The Center for Countering Digital Hate created a parent’s guide to the platform with Molly Russell’s father, Ian Russell. He oversees a foundation set up in her name.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/14/business/tiktok-safety-teens-eating-disorders-self-harm.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos