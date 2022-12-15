AlloyDB for PostgreSQL Fast and highly available cloud database





At Google I/O in May 2022, we announced the preview of AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, a fully managed PostgreSQL-compatible database service that provides powerful options for modernizing the most demanding enterprise database workloads. We are happy to announce that AlloyDB is now generally available.

AlloyDB is a great choice for organizations looking to move away from legacy proprietary databases, or for existing PostgreSQL users looking to extend their applications without changing them. It combines full PostgreSQL compatibility with Google’s best features such as scale-out compute and storage, integrated analytics, and AI/ML-powered management. This means better performance, availability, and scalability with minimal administrative overhead.

Based on our performance tests, AlloyDB is over 4x faster than standard PostgreSQL for transactional workloads and up to 100x faster for analytical queries. It’s also 2x faster for transactional workloads than Amazon’s comparable PostgreSQL-compatible service. You can expect high regional availability out of the box, backed by a 99.99% availability SLA including maintenance. AlloyDB automatically detects and recovers from most database failures within 60 seconds, regardless of database size or load. And finally, autopilot systems such as storage autoprovisioning, adaptive autovacuum, and more make database management easier than ever. Pricing is transparent and predictable, with no expensive proprietary licenses or hidden I/O fees.

Since our preview announcement in May, we have introduced many new product features to address the needs of high-end enterprise applications. We added key security features like Customer Managed Encryption Keys (CMEK) and VPC Service Controls, and announced the preview of cross-region replication. Expanded configuration options including introducing a new 2 vCPU /16 GB RAM machine type and adding support for additional PostgreSQL extensions such as pgRouting, PLV8 and amcheck. We continue to make AlloyDB easier to manage by introducing Index Advisor preview and new fleet-wide monitoring.

Previously in September, we announced a preview of PostgreSQL to AlloyDB migrations using our easy-to-use and secure serverless database migration service. We also announced a preview of AlloyDB and Datastream integration for seamless change data capture and replication to destinations such as BigQuery. And finally, we continued to improve performance, availability, replication lag, and monitoring to better meet your workload needs.

Customer and Partner Momentum

There is increasing momentum from organizations looking to modernize their database estates with high performance, scale and availability. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated in the preview and provided us with useful feedback.

B4A, a Brazilian beauty tech startup, is one such customer. B4A was founded with the goal of democratizing the beauty market, offering a monthly beauty subscription service to his over 100,000 paying subscribers. His CEO and founder of B4A, Jan Riehle, said he chose AlloyDB for performance reasons, and indeed the results were astonishing. Combining AlloyDB with his GraphQL API reduced query times for the full catalog of products by up to 90% compared to previous database solutions. We’ve also come to appreciate the ease of maintenance offered by a fully managed solution like AlloyDB. Setting up and configuring the database was a very smooth process and very quick for us. Also, compared to our previous database, we were able to reduce costs and no longer bothered to pay for traditional database licenses.

Thought Machine, a London-based technology company, is on a mission to create technology that enables the world’s banks to operate according to modern best design and software practices. We are happy to be part of the AlloyDB preview program. He is also excited to partner with us as we launch AlloyDB as it becomes generally available,” said Will Montgomery, his CTO at Thought Machine. We believe AlloyDB will deliver the highest level of performance for our global Tier 1 banking clients running on Google Cloud Platform, which has high demands on performance and availability.

Today we are also pleased to announce the expansion of the AlloyDB partner ecosystem with several new partnerships for a total of over 50 technology and service partners supporting AlloyDB-based deployments. Technology vendors are ready to support your needs in business intelligence, advanced analytics, data integration, governance, observability, and migration assessment. Regional and global service partners, on the other hand, have the necessary expertise to assist with database migrations and other implementation needs. Learn more about the expanded AlloyDB partner ecosystem.

What else do you need to know?

Preview pricing will continue until December 31, 2022, after which regular billing will begin. For additional pricing information, see AlloyDB Pricing. See the AlloyDB for PostgreSQL documentation for details on product features, regional availability, and service level agreements (SLAs).

Learn more about AlloyDB

For the full story on migrating, modernizing, and building applications with AlloyDB, watch the AlloyDB for PostgreSQL introductory video. You can also learn about the underlying technology behind AlloyDB from the “Under the Hood” blog series, which discusses the decomposition of compute and storage in intelligent database-aware storage and accelerates analytics without impacting operations. Learn about AlloyDB’s vectorized columnar execution engine, which enables you to optimize the columnar engine’s blog post performance.

Check out our animated video series Introducing AlloyDB. In the first episode, What is AlloyDB?, we discuss how AlloyDB brings full compatibility with his PostgreSQL for faster database performance, high availability, and analytical consolidation. Be sure to subscribe for future episodes.

