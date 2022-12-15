French technology consultancy Talan Group expands its workforce to more than 800 people.Acquiring his AI/data specialist Dataroots in Belgium





Paris-based innovation and transformation consultancy Talan Group has confirmed it has acquired Belgian smart data engineering algorithms startup Dataroots.

Leuven-based Dataroots builds enterprise artificial intelligence, data engineering platforms and underlying data infrastructures with its data algorithm platform.

AI adoption in the enterprise can often be thought of in three waves of automation. The first wave is rule-based AI techniques with pre-written rules established by business clients that govern how intelligent algorithms make decisions.

A second cohort of automated tools has dominated in recent years, offering a highly diversified and autonomous intelligence. Think GPT-3 or more advanced health algorithms and industrial robots.

But AI developers will have to convince companies who think the technology is overhyped or too difficult to implement. Not all AI commissions are successful from a customer perspective. This means that poor feedback on automation clashes with more positive examples in the enterprise market.

Democratizing AI is essential to spur widespread enterprise adoption. Not all companies are equal when it comes to IT resources and data engineers. You need tools that can help small businesses level up, where the rewards of automation can be even greater than large businesses.

Dataroots claims to provide a complete suite of software, infrastructure, and consulting to put new adopters of next-generation AI and data algorithms on the right track.

The software contains “smart algorithms” that are tuned to the decision-making goals applicable to your enterprise. Under the hood is a cloud-native data stack and a comprehensive guidance repository designed to ease implementation, providing a path to effective AI data strategy, governance, and team training.

Talan Group has been in the tech consulting game for decades since 2002.

The deal also speaks to a potential next crop exit for AI outsourcing and consultant-led innovators. His 100-person team at Dataroots joins Talan Group’s existing data intelligence unit, with over 800 expert consultants working in a myriad of international locations.

Mehdi Houas, President of Talan Group, said:

“This project is part of the ‘Ambition 2025’ plan, which has big international ambitions for data valorization and data intelligence technology. ”

Dataroots CEO Jonas Tundo said:

“This strategic alliance with Talan Group reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI and harnessing its potential to drive progress and innovation on a global scale.

“This collaboration presents exciting opportunities for our teams, clients, and our organization as we continue to expand our international reach and influence.”

